Have You Taken Your Ben Shapiro Man Vitamins Today?
Make you strong like bull.
Good day, Wonketariat!
Might as well get right to recapping Monday, because there’s been a medical breakthrough, and it is this:
Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire Man Vitamins Will Flush Out Woke Mind Virus, Replace It With Sperm
Speaking of medical science!
Are 'Ripe' And 'Fertile' Words You Want To Hear From A Guy Defending Child Marriage?
She just won’t stop digging.
Poor, poor, poor Rudy.
Time for 'Bankrupt' Rudy Giuliani To Give Up The Grande Latte Avocado Toasts, Looks Like!
Donald Trump committed a Mitt Romney gaffe. Don’t worry, he also called Joe Biden the Gestapo.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bunch of Trump veep hopefuls were all over the Sunday shows.
Is this a good use of Missouri taxpayers’ money?
Missouri AG To Represent GOP Legislators Who Falsely Accused Random Man Of A Mass Shooting
It all started with tabs.
And of course your latest chapter of your Wonkette Monday novel!
Good stuff! Let’s do it again on Tuesday!
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Nothing they do for their bodies can possibly outweigh the hideous things they do to their minds. Many thanks, Evan!