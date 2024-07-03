Earlier today, we discussed how Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts is out there rubbing himself raw in excitement over the Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump is allowed to commit all the crimes he wants, as long as he promises it’s part of his official plan to overthrow America and replace it with Hitler. He’s ready to have a new American Revolution, and he promises it’ll be bloodless as long as everybody who isn’t a white fascist stops fighting them and agrees to like it.

Well, sorry to hit you with two Heritage Foundations in a row, but they and their Project 2025 are after all the fisting puppeteers of Trump’s hoped-for fascist second term.

But apparently there’s something they’re scared of: Joe Biden dropping off the ballot and being replaced with somebody else. (This is not a piece about the merits of such an idea or lack thereof. Will that happen? We don’t know. The only thing we know is that if you turn the comments into a fight about that, we’ll come in there and suggest a less controversial topic, like Gaza.)

Anyway, the Heritage (Not Hate) Foundation has a plan if the Dems try to decide on a different nominee, and it is SUE!

Now you might be thinking, wait, how does the white supremacist fascist Heritage Foundation think it has a say in who the Democrats’ presidential nominee is? Silly you the dumb idiot! Extraneous white fascists think everything should be up to them.

NOTUS reports that this plan didn’t just suddenly spring into action after last week’s debate, but rather has been brewing ever since partisan pantload fluffer Robert Hur completed his special counsel report that concluded Joe Biden was old.

About four months ago, after special counsel Robert Hur’s report raised more concerns about Biden’s health, staffers at Heritage’s Oversight Project started researching laws in states across the country for replacing a nominee. They laid out just how difficult it would be for Democrats to replace Biden in key swing states in a memo that was compiled in early April and released last week ahead of the debate. “If the Biden family decides that President Biden will not run for re-election, the mechanisms for replacing him on ballots vary by state,” reads the memo. “There is the potential for pre-election litigation in some states that would make the process difficult and perhaps unsuccessful.” The upshot was that replacing Biden on the ticket would be “extraordinarily difficult” and that “we would make it extraordinarily difficult,” Oversight Project Executive Director Mike Howell, who authored the memo, told NOTUS this week.

NOTUS quotes Zack Smith, senior legal fellow at Heritage, who notes that in some states, “the deadline for getting on the ballot has already passed.” It says they’re hanging their hopes particularly on Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia as good places to sue.

Now, would this work? And has the Democratic Convention already happened and we just missed the part where Joe Biden became the official nominee?

Wellllll. Mixed bag.

It’s true that Biden is not officially the nominee yet, though the Democratic National Committee has agreed to do a virtual roll call to nominate Biden well ahead of the convention, in part to make Ohio’s ballot deadline. (The Dem convention is less than 90 days before the election, which is a no-no as per Ohio’s holy laws.)

So any move to replace Biden would have to happen fast. And NOTUS quotes an election lawyer, John Ciampoli, who says if they did that, he’s not sure what these Heritage incels really think they can do. (He didn’t call them incels, we are just Wonk-guessing that there are a lot of people at the Heritage Foundation who are quite involuntarily celibate, due to reasons of unfuckable.)

“I don’t know how there’s a state law that locks Joe Biden in at this point as the Democratic candidate,” Ciampoli told NOTUS. “How can a state make someone a candidate when the party hasn’t made him their candidate yet?”

Good question!

But that doesn’t mean the Heritage Foundation douchelicks wouldn’t be a fucking pain in the ass about it, trying to throw wrenches in any gears that threaten to get in the way of their white supremacist Nazi takeover of the United States. (And, of course, try to overturn the election and invalidate the will of the people, if such came to pass.)

For whatever it’s worth, Trumpworld really really really doesn’t want to run against somebody else (it would be Kamala Harris):

“We definitely want the dementia patient,” a source close to Trump told NOTUS. “They made their bed; they get to sleep in it. But we also love the chaos of their public decision-making process.”

That might be the real reason, and we understand why it helps them to paint Joe Biden, as opposed to the shark-battery enthusiast, as a dementia patient.

But — and we are just spitballing here — it also might be that the plans for this year’s hostile Russian attacks on the election for Trump are already in motion, and they only work if the nominee is Joe Biden.

Wouldn’t it be weird if Russian bots were all over Twitter in October, pushing lies that Joe Biden called Black people “superpredators,” or talking about Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian penis, while Vice President Kamala Harris was out there campaigning for the presidency with her running mate Bernie Sanders?

Anyway, these Heritage Foundation people are un-American human sewage and every patriotic American’s goal for November should be to defeat the fucking fascists, no matter what. End of story, the end, you wanna know the end of the story?

That was it.

