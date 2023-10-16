Before we get to today’s stories, here are a couple nifty weekend posts from Robyn.

Now, it’s Monday so did you come and get your Tabs?

Sigh.

It’s our weekly Menendez Corruption Update!

Guess who’s back?

We’re not going to talk about Louisiana just yet.

Hey, you know how Lindsey Graham sucks? Here’s more evidence.

Send this newsletter to all the best people! Share

Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!

Robyn dismantles some ridiculous bullshit.

Trump might have to shut up … a little.

This guy really won’t shut up.

“Losers” is the word you’re looking for.

That’s the news, folks, and I am out of here!