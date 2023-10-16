Discover more from Wonkette
Hey, Wait, A Marsha Blackburn-Sponsored Bill Is Bad?
It's Wonkette's Monday newses of news!
Before we get to today’s stories, here are a couple nifty weekend posts from Robyn.
Striking Kaiser Permanente Workers Got Deal — And So Did Every Health Care Worker In California
Now, it’s Monday so did you come and get your Tabs?
It’s our weekly Menendez Corruption Update!
Felony Indictment Collector, Accused Foreign Agent Bob Menendez Still Stinking Up Senate
Guess who’s back?
Former Dem Rep. Tom Suozzi Heroically Returns To Defeat Vampire Slayer George Santos
We’re not going to talk about Louisiana just yet.
Hey, you know how Lindsey Graham sucks? Here’s more evidence.
Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!
Robyn dismantles some ridiculous bullshit.
Trump might have to shut up … a little.
This guy really won’t shut up.
“Losers” is the word you’re looking for.
LMAO This Dumb Candygram Hannity Is Sending To Republicans Who Won't Vote For Jim Jordan
·
That’s the news, folks, and I am out of here!