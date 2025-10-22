“Today, I’m officially starting ‘Hot Girls For Cuomo,’ so if you are a hot girl for Andrew Cuomo, I want to hear from you,” preternaturally stiff conservative influencer and PragerU presenter Emily Austin announced in a video posted to Xitter on Tuesday.

From the amount of takers she got, you would almost think the guy had been credibly accused of sexual harassment by 13 women or something.

Indeed, it did not seem as though anyone, including people who said they backed Cuomo, thought this was an especially good idea.

TIL that there is more than one person named Reince in the world, and I don’t like it.

I have a whole lot of questions for that guy, but we’ll save them for another time.

Unfortunately for Austin, she forgot to register a domain name before making her announcement, and some enterprising citizen decided to snatch it up themselves. Now, if you type hotgirlsforcuomo.com into your address bar, you will be taken to the 168 page summary of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the sexual harassment claims against Cuomo that led him to resign from office.

Whoops!

The investigation summary reads:

We, the investigators appointed to conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, conclude that the Governor engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law. Specifically, we find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women. Our investigation revealed that the Governor’s sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other State employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail and members of the public. We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture—one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments—contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist. That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment.

You know who doesn’t have a 168-page investigation into sexual harassment of anyone? It is Zohran Mamdani, who would clearly be a much better mayor for the hot women of New York City (and, in fact, everyone in New York City) than Andrew Cuomo, who is weird and gross and handsy.

The announcement itself was actually cut from a segment from the very first episode of Austin’s new YouTube show, in which she interviews Cuomo not about what he might do the for the city, but rather about the horrors that await New York should Zohran “Not A Sex Pest” Mamdani become mayor.

Asking what it would be like under Mamdani, Cuomo explained that no one really knows because there has never been a socialist New York. Except the thing is, we do actually know this because pretty much all of Europe is about as “socialist” as Mamdani is, and they’re doing okay!

Cuomo also claimed that there would be fewer cops and fewer businesses because he would raise taxes and all of the businesses would run to Florida, because apparently they don’t need a massive pool of qualified employees or anything like that.

“So, nothing good,” he stated.

Austin then asked Cuomo what he would say to people who think “defund the police” is a good thing and what Manhattan would look like if the police were defunded — which would be a salient question if Zohran Mamdani actually planned to do that or if either Cuomo or Austin had the slightest idea what it actually means.

His take? It wouldn’t be as safe! Especially on the subways.

Personally, I would point out that the things Mamdani wants to do — like making rent and food and transportation more affordable — would do a lot more to make people safe than police officers would, because police officers are not generally out there stopping crime before it happens. I’m not saying that all crimes are crimes of necessity, but it is a fact (and also just common sense) that socioeconomic stress is known to lead to higher crime rates. You just can’t put people in a situation where they feel scared and hopeless and think it won’t cause a certain amount of reckless behavior, because it will. If people are fed and clothed and warm and safe, they are going to be more likely to think straight than if they are not. Thus, you know, the entirety of civilization.

Austin then brought up that some people like ideas like freezing rent, free bus transportation and “groceries regulated by the state.” Cuomo responded by saying that there is no such thing as a free lunch, because he is just very original like that. He also seemed to be confused and thought that Mamdani was offering “free rent for 25 percent of the population,” which is not the case. It’s a four-year rent freeze, and it’s necessary because landlords can’t stop jacking up prices and people are struggling.

This is not just a nice thing to do. You want to talk about businesses having trouble? Well, guess what happens when people who work retail or who work in restaurants or salons or other such venues can’t afford to live in New York City? It means those places don’t have enough employees. It means there are fewer people to wait on the people who do have means. It means more crime, because the best loss prevention is just having people there, working and helping customers. It’s already happening in NYC and it’s been happening for a while now.

The average retail salesperson in New York City makes $41,000 a year. In order to afford a studio in the Big Apple, you need to make at least $150,000 a year. That’s a fairly big discrepancy.

Cuomo also claimed that if you make transportation free, unhoused people will start living on trains and they will become mobile homeless shelters. I’d point out that a lot of those people can already scrounge up $2.90 for fare if they need to, and that perhaps people who aren’t actual monsters might look at that as an opportunity to get those people some help.

They both had a good laugh about how it was all just communism, and then moved to the subject of sports. Because it’s not like he has anything to offer himself, beyond just being “Not the guy who wants to help people be able to afford to live.”

And if there’s one thing “hot girls” — or let’s just say “women,” as it is just a tad less infantilizing — know or should know, it’s the difference between a guy who wants to give you a helping hand and a guy who just wants to put his hands on your ass without your permission.

