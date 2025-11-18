Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7h

A new When Harry Met Daisy, EP 20. The Most Interesting Cat In The World shows us his many looks. Harry has hats!

https://open.substack.com/pub/ziggywiggy/p/when-harry-met-daisy-ep-19?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

So when you are in the process of coming off long term use of an anti-depressant and first on the list of expected side effects is "brain zaps" and you have yet to experience a brainnnnnnnnnnnnn zap and you have yet to experience a brain zap what should you expect? Asking for a friend. And humor is an excellently way of dealing with it i have heard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
2164 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture