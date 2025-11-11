No, not these two ladies, that is Donald and Ivana Trump getting confronted by then-mistress Marla Maples!

With all of the hubbub about the Epstein Files (will there now be a vote on transparency in the House?), two other ladies from President Donald John Trump’s horny ‘90s still won’t stay in his past: E. Jean Carroll and Ghislaine Maxwell!

As predicted by everyone, Donald Trump has gone whining to the Supreme Court to save him from a jury’s finding in the case known as Carroll II, that Trump sexually assaulted the writer E. Jean Carroll with either his penis or a finger, no one is quite sure, and then after she wrote about the experience defamed her as a greedy, nutty, slutty, ugly liar. A finding the jury very reasonably found after Trump himself sat there on tape in a deposition and asserted that he’s a star, and when you’re a star you can do it, and then mixed up “not my type” Carroll with his second wife! Good times.

And two months ago a three judge panel told Trump that no, he still owes E. Jean $83.3 million plus interest, for sexually assaulting and defaming her, and then defaming her some more.

Trump has asked for an en banc hearing, but reckon he doesn’t want to wait on that, and is hoping that his pals on the Supreme Court of the United States will do him just one more favor, though, and throw out the first verdict on account of aggravated mean to Trump, which would sweep the ankle of the penalties too.

The filing is a re-hash of his usual gripes about the case, that the evidence was weak, and the jury should not have heard from two of Trump’s other 25 other accusers, showing his predatory pattern: Jessica Leeds — who said Trump grabbed her on an airplane like he had “40 zillion hands” and stuck his hand up her skirt — and Natasha Stoynoff, a People writer who claimed Trump also pounced on her out of nowhere, with Melania on her way to the room for an interview, and stuck his tongue down her throat, informed her that they were going to have an affair, that he was going to take her to Peter Luger’s steakhouse, and bragged how Marla Maples had claimed sex with him was the best sex she’d ever had. Retch.

And, Trump moans, the jury should not have heard that Access Hollywood tape, unfairly luring Trump into sitting there and heartily agreeing with his own sentiments therein.

Do it, you so-called conservatives! Give a pass to what that pussgrabber perv did when he was not even president! Make up some flimsy excuse to say fuck you to those juries and lower courts! DARE YOU!

And then there’s the woman who really is Trump’s type, Ghislaine Maxwell. You never have heard a discouraging word! He wishes her well! Reportedly Maxwell is quite happy in her “comfortable” new digs at Camp Bryant in Texas, and is getting extra-special treatment that comes from the top. According to a letter from a whistleblower sent to Jamie Raskin:

Maxwell is having custom-prepared meals delivered directly to her cell, that the warden made special accommodations for her to meet with visitors, and that she was allowed to have special time to play with a puppy, among other exceptions from standard prisoner treatment. Any inmate or staff who questions or blows the whistle on the institution’s grotesque pampering of a serial sexual abuser and human trafficker at taxpayer expense is being punished and retaliated against by (the prison warden).

Unprecedented treatment for a child sex offender, or anybody since Al Capone, really. And what did Ghislaine Maxwell give Todd Blanche that was worth such a lavish reward? Well, we learned that two of Epstein’s buddies were in Trump’s Cabinet, a tidbit Blanche ignored and never followed up on. Nor did he follow up on anything else, much less open any new investigations, instead, he double-extra-insisted, case closed.

Because Trump’s former(?) personal lawyer had already gotten the one thing he came for, that money quote from Maxwell: “The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

Nothing else mattered.

Also, reportedly Maxwell is planning to go all-in and seek a commutation of her 20-year child-sex-trafficking sentence to Trump, after the Supreme Court told her to stay in prison.

That will sure put Trump in an awkward position!

Look, everybody knows what Donald Trump got up to in the ‘90s, including himself. He was not just openly predatory towards young women, and best friends with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, The Donald promoted his rapacious horniness as part of his brand to make himself a tabloid fixture, from setting up his wife to get confronted by his mistress on the ski slopes (see above) to fibbing that he was dating Carla Bruni.

And Trump went on Howard Stern, many times, where he laughed along at being called a sexual predator, and said he fell into so many vaginas it was like his personal Vietnam, and drooled over wanting to fuck Lindsay Lohan when she turned 18. Very normal, very cool for a middle-aged father. And Trump owned a modeling agency and pageants that brought over girls as young as 14 from countries allegedly often without proper visas, and had them working basically unpaid after charging them expenses, paraded them around like meat and pressured into going to parties where they were told they would meet rich men to take care of them. That is child trafficking, immigration fraud and a scam, even back in the ‘90s, and even if it was right out in the open and no one was ever charged.

Trump’s a creep, everybody already knew this long before last November, he should pay up, and Maxwell needs to stay the fuck in prison.

The end.

Last word to E. Jean Carroll.

OPEN THREAD.

[The Guardian / Courtlistener]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share this story! Share

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever, and no ads, because we’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button