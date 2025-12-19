It’s your Friday Wonkette roundup, and we got through the day. Hope you did too!

Evan wrote about the handpicked Trump appointees to the Kennedy Center board who voted “unanimously” (after muting anyone not appointed by him) to add his name to the center, federal law be damned.

Dok wrote about Donald Trump’s surprise “Warrior Dividend” for the military, which took regifting — of a couple billion dollars the troops were getting anyway — to a whole new level.

Labor historian Erik Loomis wrote about the time a soulless mine owner killed hundreds — including child laborers — and then mines were safe to work in ever since then! Except not.

Dok gave us the lowdown on Trump’s vendetta against judges who dare to oppose his deportation agenda being pursued right outside their courtroom doors. There’s still the appeals process at least.

We needed to finish the week with a cocktail, and as always, Hooper, Your Bartender, delivered. OK, not literally, we don’t have a liquor license.

