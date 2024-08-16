Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Joe Biden’s doing some MALARKEYS! (Mediaite) He also called Donald Trump “Donald Dump or whatever” at his rally with Kamalina yestertoday, he is full of beans! (Wonkette)

Yes Kamala Harris and Tim Walz should start off with There Is Such A Thing As A Free Lunch. (Noah Berlatsky at Public Notice)

And then they should do cheap housing, for the climate! (Heatmap)

Josh Marshall continues to be correct about the media (sucking) and the Harris campaign (killing it). (Talking Points Memo)

Here’s Kams and Tim havin a laff!

Jesus Christ, have some fucking humanity for the women who give birth in prison. (Bolts mag)

Oklahomans getting pretty pissed that their state superintendent of schools, Ryan Walters, wants to protect kids with Bibles instead of protecting them with protection. (KFOR)

After those teenage ISIS chuds threatened to bomb the Taylor Swift concert, the museums in Vienna went free for the weekend, and tens of thousands of Swifties went and got their culture on and gave the docents friendship bracelets. Man, I just love the Swifties! (ArtNews)

This is an excellent investigation by Anna Merlan into the rightwing chuds who are brainpoisoning the boys, and a whole lot of them used to be self-appointed leftists, weird. (The Guardian)

Scientific American wants YOU to look at these Northern Lights RIGHT NOW. (Scientific American)

A wonderful story about the Iowa industrial hog farmers who are transitioning away from factory farming to selling mushrooms, and the nonprofits that helped them do it. Bless them all. (Gift link New York Times)

FRIDGESCAPING! I must have it. I must decorate the inside of my refrigerator. Just as soon as at least four of the people who live here move out. (Elle Decor)

EVAN POPS IN! Hey, at my Friday newsletter place, I have a question: where the hell did all the Trump signs in southern Missouri go? I AM JUST ASKING! Come by and subscribe and share and all the things! [The Moral High Ground]

