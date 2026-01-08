Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lefty Proud's avatar
Lefty Proud
3h

Doing really shitty. One decent thing is that on Reddit (I know!) someone posted this. Maybe I am fragile, but seeing people who identified as republicans calling this shit out gives me a glimmer of hope.

https://www.reddit.com/r/complaints/s/ejIIhEoRNd

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Rebecca Schoenkopf and others
Rocket Cat's avatar
Rocket Cat
3h

Not good

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture