Wonkette

Wonkette

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Oy!'s avatar
Oy!
4h

[ ot ]

"His monologue about my family isn't comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate." –Melania Trump

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Huh? Has she been listening to her husband at all these last ten years?? Yeah, just fuck off Melania.

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jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
4h

The new leader of Hungary is named "Magyar", which means "Hungarian". It's as if we had a President named "Frank American".

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