OMG, so good. “Trump, In Detroit, Says Harris Presidency Will Turn Nation Into Detroit.” (HuffPost)

I don’t know, Paul Waldman, why DID voters ever think Republicans were better for the economy? It is a thing I yell at people three times a week minimum, including most recently (yesterday) when the AFL-CIO person who came to canvass and asked what my most important issue was (climate change); she said most people say the economy and I shouted I TOO ALSO LIKE A GOOD ECONOMY, LIKE EVERY TIME A DEMOCRAT IS IN OFFICE. She agreed! Anyway, Paul Waldman, please help us puzzle out the answer. (Paul Waldman)

CBS edited its interview with Kamala Harris, as one does, and Donald Trump wants to PUT THEM IN JAIL. Of course, read the transcript and … her answer was better before they edited it, linking both safety for and defense of Israel and “the need for humanitarian aid, the need for this war to end, the need for a deal to be done which would release the hostages and create a ceasefire. And we’re not going to stop in terms of putting that pressure on Israel and in the region, including Arab leaders.” So it goes! (Independent)

Judge Reed O’Connor is going HAM on Media Matters and a little thing called the First Amendment on behalf of Fucking Elno Who Loves Free Speech So Much. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos Pod)

Wonkpal Cassidy Steele Dale had a weird dream, so he put together these maps of blue populations vs. red populations in the US. Not afraid to be servicey! (Think Future)

Huh, I didn’t know Trump won middle-income voters (household incomes $50,000 to $100,000) in 2020! Well, he’s losing them this time. (Reuters)

All those tens of millions of dollars spent on Republican ads othering and intimidating our trans friends? Well, Gallup says the only people who think “trans” is the most important election issue are … Democrats. And most of them presumably think it’s most important to let them pee. Keep spending that money, I guess? (Erin in the Morning)

Jill Stein is out here (literally here, or next door to here, in Dearborn, Michigan) bragging that she’s going to make Kamala Harris lose the election to Trump, while her campaign manager promises to “punish” the Democrats. Dominic was there, and he’ll have a post for you eventually! When he got home (he stays with us when he’s in Detroit, obvs!) he was pisssssed. And also Thom Hartmann is pissssssed. But nah, I don’t think she’s spoiling the state, or PA, or Wisconsin. Based on what? Just vibes! And that kind of strong, fact-based analysis is why you give $$$ to Wonkette. (Hartmann)

LOL OK West Virginia resolution:

That, the State of West Virginia will not recognize any election of the Democrat candidate for President during the 2024 election cycle if the Republican presidential or vice-presidential candidate is assassinated, seriously injured during an assassination attempt, incarcerated, de facto eliminated or barred from the ballot in any states, or is the subject of legal actions that preclude their effective campaigning…

Wank wank wank. (Wonkette Presents The Split The Blog)

DARN YOU, crazy high California fast food worker minimum wage! You have raised prices by 15 cents on a $4 burger :( (Eater, on MSN)

A perfect headline from Oregon Live. Officers seize bag with ‘Definitely not a bag full of drugs’ printed on it – and it was full of drugs, Police Bureau says.

I am giving you this NYT obituary for Ethel Kennedy, wife of Robert F. Kennedy and mother of a bunch of human people and RFK Jr., because it is a crazy obituary. She once bit George Plimpton on the ankle! She had a dozen servants and went camping with lavatories! Everybody around her died horribly! She seemed fun! (Gift link NYT)

EVAN POPS IN! At my Friday place this week, I’m talking about that Barack Obama speech last night, his vision of masculinity vs. the Trump MAGA vision, and how apparently the rest of this campaign is going to be about WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE MENNNNNNNN? Come by, read, share, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

