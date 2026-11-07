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Oy!'s avatar
Oy!
2h

The main headline at Foxnews.com right now:

"Republican lawmakers left in 'disbelief' after Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff"

😃

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
2h

@ClaireMax 15h

Which would you rather have:

Shania Law: it is mandatory for all women to go totally crazy, forget you’re a lady

Shakira Law: hips are legally forbidden to lie

Shawarma Law: at least one shawarma must be consumed per household per day

Sangria Law: all public water fountains now dispense sangria instead of water

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