Programming note! We’ll be off on Monday of course, though Ziggy is planning a Labor Day matinee and we’ll have some other classics around which for you to comment. Regular posting today, which means get ready for incoming!

I have not yet watched the CNN Kamala Harris/Tim Walz interview, but an early quote making the rounds has Harris saying she would put a Republican in the Cabinet. (HuffPost) Come on down, Elaine Chao, you’re about to head up the VA! (Cabinet) That was a joke, and it was hilarious, but put Kinzinger there, ma’am, and let’s call it a day. Hey, I’ve been persuaded for two whole minutes, and I’m not going back now! In the meantime, Madam Vice President, can we right the wrong of the original Biden Cabinet and get Marcia Fudge at Agriculture, where she belongs? (Old Wonkette)

This is completely amazing. Fifteen-hundred words on the 2003 — again, this was in 2003 — Kamala Harris campaign mailer that said she’d “tried” hundreds of cases when the correct verb was “prosecuted.” Simply stunning, ABC News. Here’s what that looks like on the ABC News homepage. Nowhere on the homepage do I find mention of Trump staffers shoving a female official who told them they couldn’t film at Arlington National Cemetery, as is the law.

Marisa Kabas on the grotesque sexism the Trump campaign and Trump himself piled on that (female) military cemetery official (and Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris), and how it brought 2016 crashing back. (The Handbasket)

Here’s Jeff Tiedrich on Trump’s “Kamala is a filthy whore” tweet, as well as the New York Times tousling his hair for that and the Arlington National Cemetery fuckboggle. He is displeased! (Tiedrich)

Now this is how you write a headline, along with a neutral and dispassionate but contextual report of the underlying Trump psychosis: “Vance tells Harris to ‘go to hell’ for cemetery criticism she didn’t give.” (Washington Post)

Wonkette friend Charlotte Clymer writes beautifully about doing the job of caring for families during their bereavement by folding the flags all night a thousand times so they would know how to do it perfectly each time — the only way they could show their honor — of how hard it was and how other jobs were harder. (Charlotte Clymer)

JD Vance: Booed by firefighters. Twice. (Mediaite)

What the electoral maps look like with North Carolina in play. (Jay Kuo)

Steve Silberman, friend to all good people on the Internet, has died. Here is an interview with him about autism, the subject of much of his writing over the past decades. (The Sun magazine)

Ron DeSantis wants to give some state parks to some golf course and hotel developers, but it’s okay because it’s in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, who weren’t exploited enough already. (Florida Phoenix)

UVA student group that’s been giving tours of the campus for years and years and years will no longer be giving tours of the campus because some alum donor is pissed off they keep telling prospective students and parents the True Fact that Thomas Jefferson had slaves. (Cavalier Daily)

Nerd stuff! The big new clean energy jobs report and three main takeaways! (Heatmap)

Venomous sea worms? Venomous sea worms. And that’s when I clicked close tab. (Real Clear Science)

EVAN POPS IN! Back with a regular dispatch from my Friday newsletter this week, where I compiled together all the Texas Republican fuckery Marcie’s been writing about here, and the swing state polls and voter enthusiasm gap I’ve been writing about here and there and said, “Hey, all those fuckers seem panicked. WONDER WHY!” Come by, share, subscribe! (The Moral High Ground)

