Harris meeting with voters in Savannah, Georgia ( screengrab )

We thought y’all might want to hear about all these sexy polls coming out today and yesterday. Did Kamala Harris and Tim Walz get a bump from the Democratic National Convention, and did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. steal it from them like a dead animal carcass in the middle of the road?

Well!

Greg Sargent notes that the new USA Today/Suffolk poll of likely voters was conducted Sunday through Wednesday, fully after Kennedy dropped out. It’s got Harris up nationally 47.6 to 43.3, and says her growing lead is attributable to increasing support from Black voters, Hispanic voters, young people and — especially — those making less than $20K per year. (A three-point deficit for Joe Biden there has become a 23-point lead for Harris.)

A few more bullet points we lifted verbatim from USA Today:

Voters 18 to 34 years old moved from supporting Trump by 11 points to supporting Harris by 13 points, 49%-36%.

Hispanics, a group the Republican campaign has been cultivating, moved from supporting Trump by 2 points to supporting Harris by 16 points, 53%-37%.

Black voters, traditionally one of the most overwhelmingly Democratic groups, moved from supporting Biden by 47 points to supporting Harris by 64 points, 76%-12%.

OK then!

Moving on, the new Reuters/Ipsos poll is registered voters, and it has Harris up 45-41, with 13-point leads among women and Hispanic voters. Also, crucially, 73 percent of Democratic voters are now more excited about the presidential election, now that they have Kamala Harris to choose.

That poll was taken over eight days, ending yesterday, which means it’s not fully post-convention or post-Kennedy. And in that poll, in the swingiest states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, and Nevada — they have Trump still up 45 to 43.

BUT! That ain’t what the new Fox News poll says.

How bad is it? You know it’s bad when the Trump campaign is sending out breathlessly angry batshit press releases about how WRONG! Fox News polling is:

So how bad is it?

Well!

Battleground states:

Harris 50-49 in Arizona

Harris 50-48 in Georgia

Harris 50-48 in Nevada

Trump 50-49 in North Carolina, but probably not for long the way things are going

But it’s not just that the numbers are chugging in Harris’s direction like a freight train (Biden was down by five or six in each of these states in past polls).

It’s also what’s happening down-ballot in these extremely swingy states, where very strong Democrats are beating the loserfuckingshit out of extremely creepy and weird MAGA Republicans.

Consider:

This poll finds Ruben Gallego in Arizona beating Kari Lake in the Senate race by 15 damn points, 56 to 41.

It finds Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen beating her Republican opponent Sam Brown 55 to 41.

And in the North Carolina governor’s race, where nice person Josh Stein is running against super bigot freak Mark Robinson, he’s up by 11 points, 54 to 43.

Could be mighty interesting to see how those races affect the top of the ballot, and also vice versa.

All we know is that if we are Donald Trump or Donald Trump’s campaign, we are not confused about why we are shitting our pants right now. In fact, it is the second most easily explained pants-shitting we’ve done all year, if we are they, second only to the one when Jack Smith dropped that superseding indictment earlier this week.

And that is why you come to Wonkette for all your polling analysis, because nobody else ranks them by how much they make Trump poop his pants.

The end.

[USA Today]

