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Wonkette

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swmnguy's avatar
swmnguy
3hEdited

That's who these guys are. We found that out in the Twin Cities, too. There are lots of videos floating around where locals encountered these guys, off-duty, going to bars and pizza joints etc.

Want Nazi tattoos? They've got 'em. Want guys with PTSD and early discharges from the military, who can't get hired by police departments anymore? It's these guys. They couldn't get hired to work in a school or a bank because their background checks would include lots of violence against women and children, not to mention bankruptcies and frequent job changes. They're not getting loans.

The overall profile is of undereducated men with untreated trauma producing unstable and violent behavior.

Exactly what you'd expect. Exactly the people who always staff expendable shock-troop positions, torturers, brutalizers. Every King, dictator, or extermination effort is staffed by these guys, down through history.

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Anne's avatar
Anne
3h

I read that Brouillette was told by a recruiter to stop using his mental health drugs for a year if he wanted to get in the army; and he did. Telling someone to go off their meds is reprehensible.

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