ICE bravely confronting person in wheelchair / CBS News screenshot

Damn, this ICE shit is getting real dark is a sentence we will sadly, surely be saying every day for as long as this evil administration lasts. We wish these horrors weren’t happening, or we could just ignore them, but they are, and we can’t, so let’s check in with the latest atrocities, and together pray for the soul of America to any deity or formless void of your choice!

DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin X’d yesterday evening:

She included photos of men, but not any names, so you’ll just have to just trust the people tweeting High School Musical memes that the detainees are who they say they are and were convicted of terrible crimes.

Yep, they fucking did that.

The news about Eswatini did not even make the cover of today’s New York Times or Washington Post, though they did cover it. Surely the story is buried because it came in too late?

But that’s the claim, that they have sent five people from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen to Eswatini, which was known before 2018 as Swaziland, and is Africa’s last remaining absolute monarchy.

It’s the latest country on the third-country deportation list that also includes El Salvador, South Sudan, Panama, Costa Rica, and Cuba, at Guantánamo. Rwanda has also confirmed discussions have taken place, and Benin, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Moldova have been named in media reports as potential recipient countries, too.

McLaughlin claims ALL of the deportees are uniquely barbaric, the worst, though more than 70 percent of detainees have no criminal records, according to ICE’s own data. But, and, even if these men are among the less than seven percent who have violent criminal records, the worst of the worst, barbarians, criminals usually serve their time in the country where they did a crime before getting deported, because what would keep a third country from just releasing them?

Remember those deportees sent to South Sudan who were living in a shipping container in Djibouti? Trump Gestapo czar Tom Homan has no idea where they are now. “They’re free as far as we’re concerned. They’re free, they’re no longer in our custody, they’re in Sudan,” Homan told Politico. “Will they stay in Sudan? I don’t know.” (Sudan is a different country from South Sudan, but we don’t expect angry washed up PE teachers to know geography.)

Disappeared means no justice, not for the victims of the guilty, or for the innocent, and with no due process, there’s no way to even know who is who. Still no word from Venezuelan migrant Andry José Hernandez, gay hairstylist with no criminal record, who was sent to the El Salvador torture prison months ago and never heard from again, or the hundreds of others (but we guess the human mind can only empathize with one person at a time).

And now the administration is firing immigration court judges without cause, a thing they can do, it seems, and plans to use deputized members of the National Guard instead, to adjudicate removals that are happening as quickly as within six hours.

And in New York, ICE attorneys are concealing their names, something that has never happened in the history of this country. The administration sure is working HARD to avoid accountability, because they know the shit they’re doing is criminal, that there is a chance that someday this regime will not be in charge and the rule of law will return, “just following orders” won’t cut it, and they know what they’re doing will disgrace their family names for generations to come.

And HEY, how about this blatant white nationalist propaganda that the DHS tweeted out on Monday?

The artist, Morgan Weistling, is super pissed and vented on his web site:

Attention! I DID NOT give the DHS permission to use my painting in their recent postings on their official web platforms. They used a painting I did 5 years ago and re-titled it and posted it without my permission. It is a violation of my copyright on the painting. It was a surprise to me and I am trying to gather how this happen [sic] and what to do next. Thank you for those of you that let me know about it.

So they took some property that wasn’t theirs, you say? Heh. Anyway, add copyright infringement to the list of DHS crimes, or at least things that used to be crimes eight months ago. Who even knows any more!

And sure, let’s remember that heritage. Going by the outfits there, those pioneers are in about 1850-1890-ish. The native population was about 400,000, and the other 24 million or so people were all immigrants, either by choice, force, or because the border of Mexican or French territories had moved while they stayed in the same place. There were already Chinese migrants toiling in gold mines and on railroads in California, and about 15.7 percent of the US population was Black. And Donald Trump’s family was still in Germany and in Scotland. There’s a whole lot of brown people here with a much stronger claim to “heritage” than the president!

But who needs a bloodline you’ve got violent entitlement? Certain white self-identified Christians have always believed they had a destiny to rule the US and everybody in it, and they’ve been trying to manifest that from the jump. None of us but the native Americans would be here without what some might call derring-do, and others might call thieving and entitled colonialism.

And welcoming (or kidnapping) new immigrants for their cheap labor, then denying them the rights and privileges of citizenship, has been a part of this country forever, along with locking up people who are here legally just because of how they look. Japanese internment camps were only 78 years ago! We’d assumed we were all on the same page about denying people basic rights being a bad thing, an uncivilized thing, worthy of shame, and how naive we were!

But evil still walks among us in a gaiter and wraparounds, or sometimes a very bad wig.

[BBC / Washington Post gift link / New York Times archive link / American Friends Service Committee / Miami Herald archive link]

Follow me on BlueSky!

Follow the whole gang!

Share

Donate one time!