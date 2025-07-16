Wonkette

Marcus Damicus
4h

That "New Life in a New Land" painting should be countered with the black version. About two hundred Africans stuffed inside a slave ship.

Just sayin'.

Fuck Ted Cruz.

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

OTish: "The Department of Justice is no longer in the business of justice at all, and has squandered the presumption of regularity it once enjoyed with judges. One of the bulwarks of American civil society is functionally MIA — a massive blow to state capacity."

𝗣𝗮𝗺 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗢𝗝

𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳.

https://www.publicnotice.co/p/pam-bondi-weaponizing-department-of-justice

