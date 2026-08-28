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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
9m

Dear Howie,

Fuck off, traitor.

Regards,

America

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Pere Ubu's avatar
Pere Ubu
6m

Howard Nutlick

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