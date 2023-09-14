If the Founders didn't want wife-shooters to have guns, they would have said NO GUNS, WIFE-SHOOTERS!
You can’t argue with that. No, really, you can’t argue with it.
Domestic Abuser Shot At Woman In Parking Garage, Wants Supreme Court To Give Him Back His Guns
Yes please.
Well, that’s a shame.
I have not been watching, so I don’t know if she brought alien corpses, but it was HOUSE, not SENATE, so they probably demanded she build some coal-powered solar panels.
Well, okay.
I mean, *I* thought it was a good idea!
The heart wants what the heart wants I guess.
Sorry, BE NO MAGAS
If the founders didn’t condone ignorance, greed and stupidity they would have proscribed them and there would be MAGAs.
What care I, so they stand the same,—
Things of the heavenly mind,—
How long the power to give them name
Tarries yet behind?
Thus far to-day your favors reach,
O fair, appeasing presences!
Ye taught my lips a single speech,
And a thousand silences.
Space grants beyond his fated road
No inch to the god of day;
And copious language still bestowed
One word, no more, to say.
Thank you Emerson. I have only one word: BULLSHIT