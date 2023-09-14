You can’t argue with that. No, really, you can’t argue with it.

Did you do the morning reading?

Yes please.

Well, that’s a shame.

I have not been watching, so I don’t know if she brought alien corpses, but it was HOUSE, not SENATE, so they probably demanded she build some coal-powered solar panels.

Well, okay.

I mean, *I* thought it was a good idea!

The heart wants what the heart wants I guess.

See you this evening for our afternoon newses!

Share