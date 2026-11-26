Happy Thanksgiving, America! The place is swept, there’s a distant descendent of dinosaurs in the oven, the pets want some of whatever you’re cooking even if it isn’t good for them, and the guests are on the way. If you’re going to pile coats on the bed in the guest room, you might consider making the bed, but who are we to boss you around?

This year, we’re feeling particularly thankful, not to any deity (feel free if you’re a believer of course) but mostly to all the people in this country who came together three weeks ago to tell a would-be tyrant, loudly and firmly, “NO.” We’re going to have to keep repeating it.

You might be with the family you grew up in, or you may be with the family you’ve constructed otherwise. However you do Thanksgiving, including not doing it at all, we love you and hope you are spending it with people who are good for you. Or you might be quietly by yourself this year, which is how I’ve spent some Thanksgivings, too, watching the MST3K Turkey Day Marathon.

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1: Harvest And Hearth

Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday, for any number of reasons. Part of it is that I’m just a big fan of autumn and winter in general. Happiness is lying on a warm comfy couch, reading a good book as it snows outside. (Woodstove nice but optional.) Yes, I recognize this is very much a privileged perspective on the cold part of the year.

Even in an industrialized society, the fact that Thanksgiving is a harvest festival still has power, reminding us that the food in the stores comes from somewhere, that natural cycles still matter. Harvest festivals have built into them the awareness that not all harvests are plentiful, and that having enough to get through the winter is good fortune deserving of celebration.

Even the comfortable American version of the Thanksgiving myth that we teach schoolchildren emphasizes that the Plymouth colonists suffered privation and loss in their first year, with at least a nod to the fact that the Wampanoag people kept the poorly prepared Pilgrims from starving, though that’s often given short shrift. But even whitewashed versions of the Thanksgiving story hint at hunger pangs and the disaster averted. (In some very distorted tellings, the threat was socialism, but never mind those loons.)

In the centuries since that first North American Thanksgiving of 1621, humanity has burned so much fossil plant matter in our machines that we’ve managed to alter growing seasons themselves and created new risks to the global food supply. As a species, we now must rescue ourselves from the fallout of the fuels that created our civilizational bounty.

As we’ve been discussing lately, humans now have the clean energy tools we need to make that transition and limit the scope of the disaster, but we have to get busy. Perhaps the harvest festivals of the next century will feature songs thanking the Sun.

2: ‘The World Begins At A Kitchen Table’

And so to what’s been since 2023 our traditional Thanksgiving poem, “Perhaps The World Ends Here,” an achingly lovely 1994 poem by Joy Harjo from her collection The Woman Who Fell from the Sky: Poems (Wonkette affiliate link).

Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation who lives in Oklahoma, celebrates the kitchen table as the focus of everything we also think is important about the holiday: home, family, love, food and company, and yes, conflict and broken hopes, and the possibility — sometimes never fulfilled — of reconciliation, if it can be made to work.

Here’s a video of Harjo reading the poem, from Poets.Org:

Perhaps the World Ends Here

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published By Joy Harjo The world begins at a kitchen table. No matter what, we must eat to live. The gifts of earth are brought and prepared, set on the table. So it has been since creation, and it will go on. We chase chickens or dogs away from it. Babies teethe at the corners. They scrape their knees under it. It is here that children are given instructions on what it means to be human. We make men at it, we make women. At this table we gossip, recall enemies and the ghosts of lovers. Our dreams drink coffee with us as they put their arms around our children. They laugh with us at our poor falling-down selves and as we put ourselves back together once again at the table. This table has been a house in the rain, an umbrella in the sun. Wars have begun and ended at this table. It is a place to hide in the shadow of terror. A place to celebrate the terrible victory. We have given birth on this table, and have prepared our parents for burial here. At this table we sing with joy, with sorrow. We pray of suffering and remorse. We give thanks. Perhaps the world will end at the kitchen table, while we are laughing and crying, eating of the last sweet bite.

“Perhaps the World Ends Here” from The Woman Who Fell From the Sky by Joy Harjo. Copyright © 1994 by Joy Harjo. Used by permission of W.W. Norton & Company, Inc., www.wwnorton.com.

3: A Feast In Uncertain Times

When we gathered here for Thanksgiving last year, we were still a bit shell-shocked from the accelerating madness of the Trump II regime. Trump’s billionaire minion laughed as he ran the world’s poor children through a wood chipper. The mad king obliterated a whole wing of the White House so he could build a ballroom to fete billionaire donors but mostly himself. The deportations were ramping up, and the new year would bring a one-day war in Venezuela, a new Forever War against Iran, and murders of Americans in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

And then, as the year went on, more and more Americans looked around at the madness and decided they’d had enough. We came together to say no to kings, no to cruelty, and many of us remembered our childhood lessons about what it means to be human. We put ourselves between the men with guns and the vulnerable. Some of us died doing that, and in the shadow of that terror, we didn’t give up, we got angrier. We delivered food to the families who were hiding. We protested the airlines that separated families and the prisons for children. We cried and we prayed and we spoke up by the millions.

We laughed at the old meanie who said that if we’re hungry, we should choose another protein, and instead we chose new leaders. And yeah, a lot of us didn’t care too much about the politics of it all, but were tired of all the nastiness, of all the cheating. And the worst of us decided to stay home.

We did something amazing, and we’re sitting down to dinner with more hope than we’ve had in a long time.

May your Thanksgiving table be surrounded by people you love, or who you can put up with at least. May you recharge your soul’s batteries with laughter. May you find joy where it can be found, and may we all work for a world where everybody’s kids will know they’ll get a good meal and have a roof over their heads. Let’s do all we can to keep the world from ending for another year.

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Greetings, Fellow Turkeys