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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
5hEdited

Hey kids, we're back with Book Club talk in the comments, and a reminder to please focus on talking about the book or about climate and clean energy. News of your cats, annoying neighbors (god they're so annoying!) and other open-thread content is of course cherished and should be posted in the Nice Times post coming at 1:00 EST.

UPDATE: Okeydoke, we have wrapped up the video chat! It was fun, and next time we'll get more of y'all talking!

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
5h

I'd actually forgotten that the old Chevron ad with the cartoon dinosaurs turning into oil was urging people to drive responsibly so dead dinos wouldn't be wasted. And man, wasn't that oboe music used in a million other ads?

https://youtu.be/4hRXNr4qtHs

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