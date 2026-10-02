Wonkette

Wonkette

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SkeptiKC's avatar
SkeptiKC
11mEdited

It is never going to sink in among these petty, paranoid conservaturds that life does NOT revolve around them and their ideological perspective. How arrogantly FULL of themselves can these Christopaths possibly be?

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Mary Hall's avatar
Mary Hall
9m

Here's an honest question: Dafuq does it even mean to be "conservative" these days? Is it to be a zombie toadie to a malevolent malignant misogynist who is hellbent on destroying the world? That's what it looks like to me.

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