From the Department Of It Should Be Illegal For A Man Like This To Run For President:

There might be concerns that donations to the Trump campaign are going into a confusing “black hole” under the purview of Trump, his family, and his close buddies, with donors having little understanding exactly what they’re getting for their investment. (No sympathy: If those morons don’t know by now not to give him money, they should spend the rest of their retirement funds on Truth Social stock.)

But at least $47,000 of it is accounted for!

They’re buying ads in the media market surrounding Mar-a-Lago — a safe Democratic district in a fairly safely red state — so the baby and the baby’s friends can see the baby on TV. Otherwise the baby gets mad, and you know what happens when the baby gets mad.

Spend the donor money on ads, or spend the donor money on ketchup. At least there’s already a line on the FEC forms for “ads.”

Sam Stein reports at The Bulwark that it’s not just Baby Trump who wants to see Baby Shark, Doo Doo, Doo Doo, Doo Doo on TV at Mar-a-Lago, and gets mad if they’re not there. (But not Baby Battery! That would be scary.) It’s also for the Palm Beach donors who, the boss feels, need to see Baby Shark on the TV in Palm Beach County.

“This is more about keeping the donors happy than the principal. There’s a lot of donors in Palm Beach,” said a campaign insider, who noted that Trump himself would not be in Palm Beach much this week. “If spending $50k gets us $5 million, that’s good ROI. If it makes the boss happy, too, then good.”

Keep putting lipstick on that pig, she looks beautiful.

Stein says the $47,000 spend is for a 15-second ad, and reminds us that Trump has done this before, like back in 2020 when Trump’s campaign bought $400K worth of ads in the famous swing state of DC. They had a halfway reasonable-sounding excuse for that one, too:

“We want members of Congress and our DC-based surrogates to see the ads so they know our strong arguments for President Trump and against Joe Biden,” then-spokesman Tim Murtaugh said at the time.

Uh huh. No other way to get that info to them, and it definitely had nothing to do with Trump getting excited when he saw his face on the TV, especially if there was also a mirror in the room, where he could also see his face. (Also because he was pretty obviously losing to Joe Biden at the time.)

Of course, it’s entirely possible the Trump campaign is buying ads in south Florida because “Baby Shark, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo” AND ALSO because they’re suddenly shit-scared they could lose Florida. Stein points to a tweet from Democratic consultant Kevin Cate almost two weeks ago, responding to polls showing Florida might be getting closer than we imagine the Trump campaign is comfortable with:

Cate responded to his tweet yesterday, with this news of this week’s Trump South Florida ad buy.

If he starts buying Florida ads in media markets that don’t include Mar-a-Lago, you’ll know they’re shitting their pants.

Like, even more than usual.

[Bulwark]

