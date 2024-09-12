Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Man, wasn’t yesterday something! Hope you didn’t mind our last-minute editorial decision to LEAN IN to all debate, all day. We were Madge, and we were soaking in it!

And I'm able to employ everyone to give you the best coverage on the interwebs — some full-time and some who would like full-time employment and I sure would like to give it to them! — because of 5282 donors like you.

We’ll have very little debate reax in tabs, because honestly I think ours was better than anybody else’s I read yesterday ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ But I might find one or two worth sharing as I go. In the meantime!

Beautiful longread by Rebecca Traister on the grassroots women who seized the day for Kamala Harris. “The People for Kamala Harris: How a women-led movement, born in the devastation of 2016, put Democrats on the brink of making history.” It’s terrific, enjoy! (New York mag)

The man whose son was killed — in a traffic collision, not by “murder” — by a Haitian immigrant in Springfield, Ohio, is at the end of his rope at the hate being ginned up by Trump and JD Vance. The New York Times has a good and straightforward headline and story, so good for them. (Gift link NYT)

Be ready, this is a hard one.

Here’s some more on JD Vance’s blood libels against Ohio’s Haitian immigrants, parts of which I hadn’t caught: He knows they’re not “illegal aliens” and admits it, on his way to the bloodbath. (Paul Waldman)

Haitians in Springfield aren’t finding this amusing:

Charles Haywood, an openly fascist Indiana shampoo manufacturer with ties to one of Vance’s top aides, commented on an X post about the rumors with a Nazi phrase, “Ausländer raus”—foreigners out—”using any and all force necessary.”

(Jonathan Katz)

But there’s good news! In Minnesota, rightwingers thought they’d be able to make hay out of the large Somali population as scary foreign others. Progressives united to beat the assholes back with a message: “Greater Than Fear.” Check it out, it’s beautiful. (And Tim Walz helped!) (Words to Win By)

I understand we’re not allowed to say the Biden-Harris economy is a good economy, so I’ll just leave this link here about rising wages for the multiracial working class. (EPI)

Laura Loomer is a 9/11 denier. So Trump brought her to the 9/11 memorial, where he also made JD Vance dress up as his ventriloquist’s dummy. So that’s expected. (New Republic)

Daddy and Me

And the debate! Heatmap’s not mad at Kamala Harris bragging about oil and gas, even though it’s sort of nails on the chalkboard for climate activists and your Wonkettes. They’ve got reasons! (Heatmap)

Why yes, I will click on Susan Glasser gloating about Trump’s really, really, really bad night. (New Yorker)

Jessica Valenti on Harris’s “showstopping” discussion of abortion. (Abortion, Every Day)

And Kevin Kruse on it’s a tossup whether Harris’s exquisite performance will move “undecided voters,” but importantly, it might move the shitty-ass news media. (Campaign Trails)

