JD Vance getting booed by firefighters

If there’s one other thing that US Vice President JD Vance has an enduring love affair with, it’s getting booed, and then crying on his social media about how everybody’s a bunch of intolerant haters. He loves, loves, loves it. Look how happy he was on the campaign trail getting booed by firefighters, his flesh-over-a-robot face baring teeth in a chimpy grin!

Remember how in February he pulled that snit-fit performance at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, and then protesters assembled at an intersection near his house in Cincinnati? So father of the year, surrounded by the Secret Service, walked his sleeping daughter in her stroller up to them, and the protesters respectfully reminded him that Russia was the actual aggressor in Ukraine. And then he ran to X and lied that the protesters were shit people who chased him and his toddler and made her scared.

Maybe the whole family doesn’t share his passion for boos. After they were confronted by “GO SKI IN RUSSIA” signs in Waitsfield, Vermont, they cut their ski holiday short and left town. But love it or hate it, the boos keep coming for him. He got booed at Les Misérables, with Donald Trump.

He got booed at Petrushka.

He and Usha got frozen out of Greenland.

And a week ago he took his kids to Disneyland, in wartorn National-Guard-occupied Southern California, where they got booed by more than 100 protesters there.

Guy sure has a lot of down time to go get booed, in between his other activities, like shitposting immigrant-hate propaganda, flying to Montana and failing to convince Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch not publish his boss’s titty-doodle love letter to Jeffrey Epstein — or whatever that meeting was about — and trying to spin the president’s Big Buttloads of Bucks for Billionaires Bill that will take away food, educational programs and healthcare from millions of children as being good for children, somehow.

And he still has more vacation time left! Which he plans to spend it in the Cotswolds in England in two weeks, and then in London, where he will get, you guessed it, BOOED, as the Stop Trump Coalition has gotten wind and pledged that the VP will find “the full resistance waiting.” Sounds like his holiday is going to get the full Bezos Wedding treatment! Hope there are effigies!

He’s got some bollocks, that one, fucking off on vacation in England after shitting on them, and NATO. Last year, the guy married to the child of Indian immigrants carped that London “doesn’t feel fully English” any more, and then he lectured everyone in Munich to be more tolerant of neo-Nazis.

And UK papers called him a clown, dunce, knob and disgrace, and noticed how he wears pants that look like they were made for babies, after he called the UK “some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

Yep, they hate him over there! And especially in the Cotswolds, where Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi just bought another house to escape from Trump in, this one with an award-winning minimalist design and flock of sheep. Their neighbors include David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Clarkson, DJ Calvin Harris, singer Lily Allen, artist Damien Hirst, and King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, it’s all very posh. So much for Vance being a stand-in for the working man! What’s wrong with Myrtle Beach? MAGA, ya been had.

Anyway, those protests should be lit. Can’t wait to see Damien Hirst’s signs, maybe he’ll festoon the road with shark guts! Just kidding, probably it’s better not to play into Vance’s public humiliation fetish. He lives for the drama of playing victim while he plays footsie with his sugardaddybot Peter Thiel under the table. Maybe it’s better for everybody to ignore him, and imagine him staring longingly at the hills like an old hound dog, scratching himself, uninvited to any of the good parties, forced to play with his own children.

OPEN THREAD.

[Express UK / Standard UK / Independent]

