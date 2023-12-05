Amazing chyron, zero notes

Folks, James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman and well-known whiz kid of the House of Representatives, has done it again.

Fresh off being used as a chew toy by Hunter Biden and his lawyer Abbe Lowell — who called his bluff by responding to his subpoena for testimony by saying “yes, sure, fuck yeah. In public, of course” — Comer has done it again. He spent all day crowing yesterday that he’d really found the smoking gun that proved that Hunter Biden and China were in cahoots with Joe Biden to … ??? must remember to find something they’re in cahoots about, tie a string around your finger, James!

The set-up:

In an email to reporters, a spokesperson for Comer claimed that the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating Biden, had obtained bank records revealing that Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco PC, which had received payments from Chinese-state-linked companies and other foreign companies in the past, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. The email claimed the payments “are part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in and benefited from his family’s influence-peddling schemes.”

Oh yeah, get a tub of whatever grade of butter they use as penile lube on James Comer’s Deliverance homestead, because we are gettin’ ready to FUCK.

The three payments of $1,380 that occurred in September, October and November 2018 — nearly two years after Biden had left the vice presidency — were actually for a 2018 Ford Raptor truck Joe Biden had purchased that Hunter Biden was using, according to an email verified by a Washington Post forensic analysis.

Cancel the butter lube.

James Comer’s investigation has revealed that Joe Biden bought Hunter a truck and Hunter eventually paid him back for the payments he fronted.

Or did Joe Biden buy the Chinese Communist Party a pickup truck? And did Joe Biden make the Chinese Communist Party promise to keep straight A’s if it wanted to keep truck privileges? And did China drive said truck up to Lover’s Lookout to awkwardly try to lose its virginity to its girlfriend?

These are the questions voters elected James Comer to answer.

So yeah, this is yet another self-inflicted cockpunch by Comer, in a long line of them.

Here’s Abbe Lowell:

“There Chairman Comer goes again - reheating what is old as new to try to revive his sham of an investigation,” Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement. “The truth is Hunter’s father helped him when he was struggling financially due to his addiction and could not secure credit to finance a truck. When Hunter was able to, he paid his father back and took over the payments himself.”

OR DID COMMUNIST CHINA HAVE BAD CREDIT?

Other expenses listed in the email verified by The Post included payments for health insurance, college and high school tuition for Hunter Biden’s children, the Yale Club and a storage unit.

OR DID COMMUNIST CHINA NEED A STORAGE UNIT?

So all of this is awesome.

This comes after Comer uncovered that Joe Biden had loaned his brother James $200,000, and then $40,000, two inconceivable sums to mere peasants in DC who have surely never seen so many zeroes. Giving somebody $200,000 and then having them pay it back like a common loan — and then doing the same with $40,000! — may look like Joe Biden helping a family member out, but that’s to hide the well-known fact that those are the exact dollar values of the average Chinese espionage.

“Forty thousand dollars? Yessssssssssssssss! And if the House Oversight Committee asks, I’ll say I sold you a gently used Subaru,” said Joe Biden, to the entire population of China.

Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin is yet again cruelly acknowledging the fact that Comer is sitting over here gnawing on his own dick again like it’s a sausage:

The texts of those tweets:

Chair Comer is digging up old public reporting, distorting the facts, and presenting it as "breaking news." As a private citizen, Joe Biden made car payments for his son, who paid him back—it's right here in the NY Post. https://nypost.com/2022/04/26/joe-biden-paid-hunters-bills-tied-to-chinese-firm-deal-email/ And there's more. Here's an email from the laptop Republicans love talking about. It shows Hunter paying his dad back for his truck: "Ford Raptor - Reimbursement to JRB -$1380"

Doh.

Here’s Comer last night on Newsmax explaining that “You can loan people money but if they pay you back then you benefitted directly.” Really, that’s his exact quote. It is still not how money works, but Comer just keeps insisting that it is. It’s kind of amazing.

To be fair, in whatever pigfuck holler James Comer lives in maybe they only started using currency in the last couple years and he’s not quite clear on money, how does that work?

As Comer said about the $40,000 loan to James Biden:

“Even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden,” he said, “it still shows how Joe benefited from his family cashing in on his name — with money from China no less.”

Nope! Just nope!

Now it is definitely time for that impeachment inquiry. (Comer said the other day they’re ready because Republican congressman have been talking to people at Walmart and the people at Walmart say they’re ready.) Really, they can probably skip the vote and the trial in the Senate too.

Wheeeeeeeeeeeee piggy piggy banjo banjo, spin your partner ‘round and ‘round, clap your hands and squeal!

[Washington Post / ibid.]

