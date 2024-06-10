It’s your favorites on the Sunday shows this week: JD Vance, Tom Cotton and Kristi Noem! Let’s get right to it.

If Trump Praises Veterans Alone In The Woods, Does It Make A Sound?

For years, Trump loyalists have told the public to ignore the things we see or hear or read for ourselves and trust the fictional presidential version of him only seen by them.

Example: Ohio Republican Senator and aspiring Mike Pence replacement JD Vance, on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Host Maria Bartiromo prompted Vance to criticize Joe Biden’s patriotism after he released an ad that reminds voters what Trump really thinks of veterans. In reply, Vance revealed a secret love for veterans Trump seemed to only show him.

VANCE: I was with Donald Trump on D-Day in both public and private. He talked constantly about how much he admired those who served. Especially in that generation, but all generations …

We guess whatever Trump secretly said to JD Vance on D-Day cancels out all the things he’s said in the past. (Trump is clearly freaking out about this, as he always does when his comments calling war heroes “suckers” and “losers” are brought up.)

That Help Sounded Like Extortion

On “Fox News Sunday,” Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton attempted a similar spinning of Trump’s foreign policy past.

Host Shannon Bream asked Cotton about Trump’s plan to end Russia’s war on Ukraine by just giving Russia exactly what it wants.

Cotton did some truly astonishing ret-conning of history.

COTTON: Trump has said that he strongly supports Ukraine's strength and survival. He had a strong relationship when he was in office with President Zelenskyy.

Trump extorted Zelenskyy, telling him he would give him already congressionally appropriated military aid if he would ”do us a favor, though” and announce made-up investigations into Joe Biden, in other words trying to force Ukraine to help Trump steal the 2020 election. Cotton might remember, as Trump was impeached (the first time) for it.

We guess it’s easier to lie, when there’s a danger voters might remember the truth.

Not Letting ‘Sleeping’ Dogs Lie

We began with one who seems like a top contender to be Trump’s next running mate, so let’s end with the one who’s now at the bottom of that list: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

South Dakota’s Cruella De Vil seems to be trying anything to try to remind Trump she’s just as mean as him. Asked on CNN’s “State Of The Union” about Trump’s not-so-subtle threats for revenge if elected, Noem tried to polish that turd like no one has in history.

NOEM: Well, his message has clearly been that his only vengeance will be America's success. He is not interested in going after political opponents.

Literally every time he does an interview ever since he was convicted, he talks about getting revenge against his political opponents, but OK, Gov. Noem.

Noem then got her November election script mixed up with her defense of Trump’s criminality script:

NOEM: New York, that was definitely a rigged election -- or a rigged judicial process against the president, politically motivated.



BASH: Well, he was found guilty based on a jury, 12 members of the -- 12 peers, 12 peers of his.

Finally, as the old saying goes: “You can build a thousand bridges. But if you kill ONE puppy, you’re a puppy killer and not an engineer.” And Noem cannot escape being asked about her callous killing of Cricket.

NOEM: We have covered this. And I'm a mom and protected my children from a vicious animal. We just had a nine-year-old boy in South Dakota killed just days ago from a dog.

Few things:

Oh, so now she was protecting her kids from Cricket? The tragedy she referred to was a pack of feral dogs, not a single puppy owned by a rich family. It happened in the Cheyenne River Reservation, which is part of the 100 percent of the tribal land in South Dakota that Kristi Noem is banned from entering.

Yep, it’s not hard to see why Kristi Noem’s chances of being VP are over.

Have a week!

