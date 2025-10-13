We never made that promise.

JD Vance appeared on multiple Sunday shows this week. He was as charming, we mean off-putting and repellent, as ever.

Let’s dive in!

Meet The Press

Beginning chronologically, Vance went on NBC to try his luck with Kristen Welker.

If Vance was trying to prove he isn’t a sycophant, he failed almost immediately when he started by trying to chastise NBC News for not adequately praising King “MAGAbicho”:

VANCE: But I also have to give your network a little bit of grief, Kristen, because last night I was watching NBC. They […] mentioned that during a rally last night in Israel, when Steve Witkoff, our great special envoy, mentioned Bibi Netanyahu the crowd booed. But the broadcast didn’t mention that when Steve Witkoff mentioned President Trump, the crowd actually cheered. And why is that, Kristen?

Yes, and why didn’t the Nobel Committee make a one-time exception and give two Peace Prizes this year so Trump could have one? Waaah!

(Netanyahu nominated Trump for a consolation prize today in Israel, don’t worry.)

Later, the topic shifted to the GOP’s government shutdown, now hitting the two-week mark. Welker played a montage of Trump saying during the Obama years that it’s the president’s job to settle a shutdown. Confronted with a conflicting truth he can’t deny, again Vance opted for accidental honesty.

VANCE: Well, Kristen, the president was talking back then when Barack Obama was president about the political realities. We are focused now on the governing realities because we’re in power.

In other words, it was really easy to armchair quarterback how amazing a dealmaker he would have been when Obama was president, but now he’s in charge and finding out he sucks. Got it.

Now that the GOP has given up on last week’s lie about “illegals getting healthcare” as their boogeyman during this shutdown, Vance has moved on to faux empathy for the people affected by it.

VANCE: Well, I just think it shows the different priorities of Democrats and Republicans in the midst of these shutdowns. You really have to ask yourself, “Who do we care more about? Federal bureaucrats in Washington DC or low-income women getting the food benefits they deserve, our troops getting the payment they need, flood insurance across the Southeast in the midst of hurricane season?”

Are you fucking serious right now? The GOP has cut $267 billion in SNAP benefits, plus further cuts in the Blowjobs For Billionaires Bill. The Education Department just wiped out the special education offices.Tthe Trump administration proposed FEMA making it harder to get federal disaster assistance ahead of hurricane season. Trump just gave a $20 billion bailout to Argentina’s libertarian government while they undercut American soybean farmers. And they’ve proposed stiffing furloughed federal workers on their backpay.

GTFOH.

Face The Nation

Vance tried his luck with Margaret Brennan.

Brennan pushed Vance on the self-inflicted chaos of the Trump Administration’s layoffs.

BRENNAN: CBS did confirm on Saturday that the Trump administration went and rescinded some of the layoffs of hundreds of CDC scientists who were mistakenly laid off on Friday, and then told Saturday that’s not the case. But some of them were involved with the federal measles response. Some of them were involved with the response on Ebola. How does a mistake like this happen? Did the White House even talk to the CDC? VANCE: […] First of all, I want to assure the American people that the frontline health care workers, the people who monitor measles, Ebola and other infectious diseases, those people are still on the job […] But the second point, Margaret, is, the government shutdown inevitably leads to some chaos. […] BRENNAN: […] But that was a White House decision to lay off these individuals.

As we frantically search for hazmat suits on Amazon, we certainly feel confident if another pandemic happens under these chucklefucks.

Brennan asked about labor union legal challenges to these layoffs, and Vance’s central processing system began to deteriorate as he spat this out.

VANCE: Of course, we always follow the law, and we always follow court cases.

This is gibberish.

This Week

Third time’s the charm? Nah!

George Stephanopoulos asked Vance about Border Czar Tom Homan being caught on tape by the FBI accepting a $50,000 bribe. Vance refused to answer the question repeatedly, so Stephanopoulos ended the interview in the only manner appropriate:

STEPHANOPOULOS: I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000, as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024. You did not answer the question. Thank you for your time. VANCE: No, George, I sai-- STEPHANOPOULOS: We’ll be right back.

Stuffing these losers into metaphorical lockers is the only way to treat them.

Have a week.

