"M"
4h

For what feels like the four hundredth time in the past few days

I will remind everyone that Donald Trump Jr was referred to as a "kid" when he was 40

And I will also remind people that Trayvon Martin was extrajudicially murdered at 14

And I will also remind people that Tamir Rice was extrajudicially murdered at 12

As was Emmett Till -- despite the later exonerating confession of his original accuser

Because White people's literal sins are minimized as "juvenile locker room talk" even when they have murderous results

And Black people are extrajudicially murdered for things they did not even do

Because - as everyone who's read this post ought to understand by now

https://www.wonkette.com/p/only-white-refugees-in-the-country

this is and has always been the kind of country this is

RefillingThorsBeer
4h

The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys. They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do.

no, JD. That is what racist pigshit human beings do. MY fucking kids do not do that. MY fucking grandkids do not do that....

and they weren't fucking kids. They were fully functioning RACIST PIECE OF SHIT adult NAZIS.

Thank you for watching my TED talk you couch fucking piece of amoral shit.

