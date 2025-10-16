Slavery, gas chamber and Hitler-loving kid / unemployed jokester Peter Giunta

Whoa, those leaked “I LOVE HITLER” Telegram chats from the Young Republicans yesterday were sure something else! By which we mean, exactly what you would expect!

CATCH UP!

At least most everyone seemed to immediately realize that “joking” about rape, gas chambers all of the other disgusting and racist things that they slobbered in there was a BAD LOOK. Even the “young” Republicans themselves knew the texts were indefensible, with one of them even typing, “if we ever had a leak of this chat we would be cooked fr fr.” And after the leak more than one of them both apologized and claimed they were doctored.

Most everyone, that is, except Vice President JD Vance. Somebody’s got to reassure the Nazi-lovers in the ranks that the administration will always have their backs, and the man married to an Indian-American and father of two half-Indian children stepped up to defend the people who said Indian people do not bathe. How to defend the indefensible? Oh, it’s just “stupid jokes” from “kids” leaked by a “scumbag,” Democrats are pearl-clutching, what about THEM?

The text Vance refers to there is allegedly from Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general of Virginia, plus in a private message to Republican delegate Carrie Coyner in 2022, he said:

“Three people, two bullets Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot Gilbert gets two bullets to the head Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time.”

I strongly condemn the violent rhetoric in that message, and it has no place in our discourse. See how easy that is to type? But Vance did not type or say that. Then he went on The Charlie Kirk Show to grouse some more that everybody else should grow up.

The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys. They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do. And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke — telling a very offensive, stupid joke — is cause to ruin their lives.

Isn’t all of this just the living end, the epitome of all things conservative!

None of the people in the chat were college students, they were aged 24 to 35. They had grownup jobs, like state senator in Vermont. And some got grownup-fired, such as the communications assistant for Kansas Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach, an employee of the New York State Unified Court System, and Giunta, above, who was serving as the chief of staff to New York Assemblyman Michael Reilly.

That’s a lot of male-pattern baldness for a kid who we guess believes he’s a member of the master race. And hey, if people in that age range, especially boys, are stupid KIDS who can’t be held responsible for their actions, why is the administration entrusting the likes of 19-year-old “Big Balls” and his fellow DOGE edgelords with everybody’s personal data?

For conservatives, the age of responsibility sure is mighty fluid!

A 12-year-old trying a car door handle in Washington DC? US Attorney Jeanine Pirro thinks they should get charged as an adult for carjacking. Some kids are just born “evil” and are beyond any redemption or rehabilitation!

And if it’s a 15-year-old girl rape victim, don’t even get us started on how the don’t ruin their lives excuse has been used by the likes of conservative lawyers like Alan Dershowitz to defend child rapists since forever.

And of course “just joking!” is what abusive trolls always say to dodge responsibility for their words, and Trump and his spokesholes have always claimed “jokes!” whenever he says things that cross the line or are indefensible. At least all the way back to “Russia, if you’re listening!”

Boundary-crossing abusers love that old Nelly/Weird Al “just joking … unless you’re gonna do it!” thing.

But guess it works! Also, blaming the leakers while not disavowing the actual contents of the leak? Classic Trumpistan.

Meanwhile, Trump and FCC chair Brendan Carr have been yearning to cancel the FCC broadcast licenses of any entire TV network that dares to have a professional comedian do any “just joking!” about him. Trump is absolutely furious he couldn’t get Jimmy Kimmel fired. MAKE COMEDY LEGAL AGAIN!

But as Ohio composer Frank Wilhot once observed in a now-famous blog comment,

“Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.”

Every day this regime just proves old Frank more correct.

Wonder what Usha Vance would do if their kids’ classmates were bullying her children for being Indian, with racist slurs like those young Republicans put in the chat? Would she tell her kids to grow up and suck it up and quit clutching their little kiddie pearls? Or would she be calling up the principal demanding the school DO SOMETHING and punish the bullies? Genuinely curious!

And how does she tell her kids to respond when the other kids at Catholic school or at some born-again Becky’s birthday party tell her kids that their mom is going to hell for being a Hindu? Vivek Ramaswamy may have signed up for that line of questioning by running for Republican governor of Ohio, but the Vance children did not.

Sure hope the Vance kids’ school is better at community building than their father is.

Anyway, we have seen the future of the Republican party, and it is Nazi. And you can’t say you did Nazi it coming. But don’t worry, fired “young” Republicans, you’ll surely have a new job in the administration in no time!

[Mother Jones]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations! This button will keep us woke like strong coffee.

Freethinking one-time donation button