This week was the first week of Donald Trump’s second term, and therefore the first Sunday shows. So the mainstream political media that ignored all the warnings about Trump in order to generate ratings in a political horse race decided to ask some of the questions it should have asked before November 5.

JD Vance had his first interview as vice president on CBS’s “Face The Nation.”

They talked about a lot of topics and Vance once again proved he’s not really capable of going any deeper than his Twitter talking points. We’ll speed-run through a bunch of them.

When host Margaret Brennan asked about breaking the tie vote to confirm Pete Hegseth, the least qualified Defense secretary in history, Vance offered this idiotic justification:

VANCE: Well, look, I think Pete is a disrupter, and a lot of people don't like that disruption, but Margaret that disruption is incredibly necessary.

When Republicans use the word “disruptor,” they just mean moron.

Brennan asked Vance about a core promise from the campaign that the Trump administration seems to be ignoring.

BRENNAN: You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We've seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices? VANCE: Well, first of all, we have done a lot […] BRENNAN: So, grocery prices aren't going to come down? VANCE: No, Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it's going to take a little bit of time, right?

Which of Trump’s executive orders are supposed to bring prices down, JD? The anti-DEI order that caused the Air Force to stop teaching cadets about the Tuskegee Airmen, until the outrage got so deafening they had to reverse course? (Outrage works.) Last we checked, pulling out of the World Health Organization and trying to rename the Gulf Of Mexico aren’t going to lower the price of eggs.

Brennan pointed this out before Vance interrupted her:

BRENNAN: Well, the flurry of executive orders, most of them weren't about the economy. Many of them--

Brennan pressed Vance on the administration’s obvious bent towards oligarchs, illustrated by the prime seats tech billionaires received at the inauguration. Vance, unable to justify this, made a terrible false equivalence.

BRENNAN: [T]he richest men in the world were at that Capitol on Inauguration Day. […] In August you told us Google and Facebook are too big, "we ought to take the Teddy Roosevelt approach. Break 'em up. Don't let them control what people are allowed to say." They've now donated to the Trump inauguration. Are you still going to break up big tech? VANCE: So, you know who else was at the inauguration was my mom, and a lot of people who just supported the president […] BRENNAN: They did $1 million each to the inauguration. VANCE: --and there were a lot of people who didn't give a million dollars to the inauguration.

Cool story, JD’s mom was there. But it was clear from the seating arrangement that Vance’s Mom isn’t as valuable to Trump as Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg.

Brennan confronted Vance about his insistence that violent January 6 insurrectionists should not be pardoned, before Trump did just that.

BRENNAN: Daniel Rodriguez used an electro-shock weapon against a policeman who was dragged out of the defensive line by plunging it into the officer's neck. […] He got a pardon. Ronald McAbee hit a cop while wearing reinforced brass knuckle gloves, and he held one down on the ground as other rioters assailed the officer for over 20 seconds, causing a concussion. If you stand with law enforcement, how can you call these people unjustly imprisoned? […] Is violence like that against a police officer ever justified? VANCE: Violence against a police officer is not justified. But that doesn't mean that you should have [former Attorney General] Merrick Garland's weaponized Department of Justice […] a double standard that was not applied to many people, including, of course, the Black Lives Matter rioters …

It’s hilarious to watch GOP clowns sing about how they “back the blue” while simultaneously excusing violence against them when it’s their followers committing crimes for Trump. And of course, we can all hear the racist bullhorn Vance invokes when he brings up the mostly peaceful BLM protests. Vance should also check who was president when most of the BLM protests happened.

Vance, a self-proclaimed staunch Catholic, also took time to insult churches for daring to preach Jesus (instead of GOP Jesus) and having issues with ICE agents raiding churches.

VANCE: I think that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops needs to actually look in the mirror a little bit and recognize that when they receive over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants, are they worried about humanitarian concerns? Or are they actually worried about their bottom line?

It doesn’t help Vance’s faux indignation when the new “Border Czar,” Tom Homan, is also on the Sunday shows demonstrating what a racist piece of shit he is, and explaining to Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” how he’s going to use ICE against kids:

RADDATZ: What criminals are hiding in schools? Middle schools, elementary schools, you're going to go into those? HOMAN: How many MS-13 members are the age 14-17? Many of them.

Children between 14 and 17 are typically in high school, not elementary or middle school. Also, are members of gangs, like MS-13 and others, known for their exemplary school attendance records? And isn’t this just a dishonest excuse for why Tom Homan’s thugs are planning to invade schools and put kids in danger?

These people lack humanity and self-awareness.

Hang in there for another week.

