Joe Biden just called Trump a piece of shit, but *with his face*, Wonkette day of news starts now!
Well we are biased, but I thought that was a real good speech Old Handsome Joe gave. I liked the part where he quoted our headline, but with his face. “He’s a SICK …” and he stopped, and called him a traitor piece of shit but not with his mouth, but everybody laughed because it was obvious. Watch below!
And here was Evan’s pre-write of the speech, all the way at “this morning”!
We had a real full news day for you, starting with your daily cheat sheet that comes with some treats. It’s tabs!
Oh my HEAD.
Oh my GOD.
One-two punch Trump lawyers!
One-two punch economy!
New York Times is getting worse y’all.
Neither do I, Sara. Neither do I.
And hey-ho, it’s time for a drink!
Thanks for sticking with us this week, when we ALMOST reached 5000 paid subscribers, so per our contract, we gave you the cats. We’ve got tons more planned for you for the weekend … and the year!
Handsome Joe did a great job!
Also, I love all the cats, thank you!
Isn't that facial plagiarism? TFG's face says the same thing every day!