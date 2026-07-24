Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
5h

Now that’s some quality writing! I especially liked the part about putting the dog down as if it was a run-of-the-mill Noem puppy.

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josephebacon
5h

BREAKING NYT:

Federal officials said in court documents that they halted billions of dollars in funding for energy projects to states "based solely" on whether they backed Trump in the 2024 election.

https://bsky.app/profile/kylegriffin1.bsky.social/post/3mrfyucyhmk2t

Well that Nazi did say "I Am Your Retribution"!

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