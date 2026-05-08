Wonkette

Wonkette

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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
4h

A Black man burning the Confederate flag is the most American thing I have ever seen.

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Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
4h

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp3pww9g0p5o

OT: Going to take a minute to blow out 100 candles. Happy birthday, Sir David Attenborough. 🍰🎂😀

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