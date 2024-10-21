While a certain loser ex-president’s brain was fermenting in a glass tank in old Latrobe, future president Kamala Harris was having possibly the best weekend ever, full of joy, laughter, and song!

North Carolina Central University held a “Soar to the Polls” event to march to early voting, and the turnout was massive! Look at all those energized youths!

And “Saturday Night Live” had Alec Baldwin back, to skewer that meaty-headed interrupting jackass, Bret Baier.

Baier, by the way, apologized on Thursday for showing a clip during his Harris “interview” of Trump not saying he would send the National Guard and military after American citizens, instead of one of the many clips where Trump did say that exact thing.

THIS! IT WAS THIS!

Getting a Fox angertainer to apologize is like getting Dick Cheney to express remorse for shooting somebody in the face.

Harris also held a rally in Detroit, where Lizzo got un-canceled to appear. And one in Atlanta, where Georgian and certified panty-dropper musician Usher Raymond stopped by, along with about 11,000 other people. Yuueeeyuh! Urrssshuurrr!

There’s 8.2 million registered voters in Georgia, and 1.3 million have already voted since early voting began last Tuesday, breaking all records. Polls in Georgia have Trump ahead by 1-2 points. Buuuttt poll averages also had Herschel Walker ahead of Raphael Warnock by 1.4 in 2022, and Trump ahead of Biden by 1 point in 2020, and both of them lost. Because polls aren’t votes!

MAGA Republicans have failed at every voter-suppression attempt they’ve made (so far). Mass removals of voters from the rolls? They challenged 63,000 registrations, and removed 800. Demanding that poll workers hand-count ballots? No! Fart noise! Letting election-denying county board members delay reporting results while they “investigate” some “fraud”? Hm, how about fuck off? Will more hootenanny bullshit be pulled by the MAGA election board? You can bet your bottom dollar! And yes, they’ve still passed laws like closing some polling locations on Sundays (you know which kind!), and making it illegal to give people in line food or water. But is the energy big enough to overpower than the hootenanny bullshit? Maybe?

FART NOISE!

And Harris turned 60 on Sunday! She celebrated by visiting New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, where the pastor, Jamal Bryant, was once married to a Real Housewife of the Potomac. The congregation sang the Stevie Wonder version of “Happy Birthday” to her. That’s sure different than Quaker meeting! Many fancy hats!

And Harris had uplifting things to say, and they were not even about sharks, batteries, Hannibal Lecter or a dead golfer’s schlong. They are cued up below, and also transcribed in this morning’s tabs!

And THEN she went to Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, Georgia, where actual Stevie Wonder was there, and he sang “Happy Birthday” to her too, and a beautiful version of “Redemption Song.”

real_sharpton A post shared by @real_sharpton

Sure beats pretending to work at a closed McDonald’s.

Hope and joy are in the air!

Share

Donate one time!