Judge Robert McBurney (official Glamour Shot)

Georgia might have an election after all this year! (Not talking about the early voting, which is obviously happening, and is breaking records. Fully 14.2 percent of people who voted yesterday didn’t vote at all in 2020, and some early indicators, if they hold, could look good for what Kamala Harris’s campaign will want to see there.)

Yesterday, Fulton County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that yes, county election boards actually do have to certify their elections by November 12, as opposed to sticking their MAGA thumbs up their MAGA asses and digging around until they find a good excuse not to.

Then last night, McBurney put a temporary injunction on the Georgia State Election Board’s illegitimate partisan hack new rule that requires all Election Day ballots to be hand-counted — not tabulated, just counted — by three individual people, separately, before they’re even taken to the official tabulating center. Pretty much all sane observers understood this as a blatant Republican attempt to ratfuck the election by creating chaos, delay and uncertainty around the election. Also, hand-counting humans have been found to make 16 times more mistakes with their handjobs than machines make with their machine jobs.

Can’t hardly certify any Democratic wins if the election is mired in chaos, uncertainty, and problematic handjobs!

McBurney said nah fuck that and blocked it.

The judge wrote that it was too close to the election, it would just inject chaos into the process, there was no time to train poll workers, and also just fuck all y’all in general:

“[T]he public interest is not disserved by pressing pause here. This election season is fraught; memories of January 6 have not faded away, regardless of one’s view of that date’s fame or infamy,” he wrote. “Anything that adds uncertainty and disorder to the electoral process disserves the public.”

“Too much, too late,” said McBurney.

Again, this is a temporary injunction, and it’ll probably be appealed, but it’s a step in the right direction, and it’s another loud headline about what these fascist Republican motherfucking bastards are really up to.

The rule was originally approved by a vote of three to two, against the advice of the Election Board’s own counsel, because this isn’t about protecting the vote, it’s about Democracy Fucker white lady Cleta Mitchell’s nationwide efforts to fuck democracy in Republicans’ favor. Mitchell, of course, has been so close to Trump’s efforts to fuck democracy in Georgia that she was on the phone call with Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where Trump tried to force Raffensperger to steal the state for him.

Mitchell’s grimy trash hand is directly up the ass of all the work it took to get this fucked up rule passed in the first place.

Those who did the suing responded to McBurney’s decision:

“From the beginning, this rule was an effort to delay election results to sow doubt in the outcome, and our democracy is stronger thanks to this decision to block it. We will continue fighting to ensure that voters can cast their ballot knowing it will count,” Harris principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks, DNC acting co-director Monica Guardiola and Rep. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said in a joint statement.

So that’s where things are as of today.

So keep voting, Georgia!

Give these white fascist Republican assholes more ballots to count than they’ve ever seen in their entire lives.

