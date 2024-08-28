It’s a Jack Smith two-fer if there ever was one!

Special Counsel Jack Smith went on Monday to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to officially get back on track with prosecuting Donald Trump for stealing and willfully concealing classified documents from the United States government. He was appealing hack Judge Aileen Cannon’s ridiculous dismissal of the case, a dismissal based on her longstanding commitment to not trying the case because she didn’t want to.

LIKE SO.

Tuesday, he followed that up with a superseding indictment in his federal DC case, prosecuting Trump’s months-long coup to overthrow the United States government in order to overturn the election the treason baby was upset he lost.

It’s the same indictment as the first time, sort of. It’s the same charges, at least. They’re just typed differently, in a more targeted way, one that takes Trump’s loyal Supreme Court’s dick-slurping immunity ruling and uses it as a road map for still prosecuting Trump on all the same charges, just without any acts SCOTUS has deemed “official.”

(Because if you’re going to overthrow the government, do it OFFICIALLY! That’s what we always say.)

LIKE SO.

Before we get into any details, here is the ketchup-hurling meltdown from Trump on Truth Social that you’ve all been waiting for.

It started with:

In an effort to resurrect a “dead” Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed “Special Counsel” Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY. His Florida Document Hoax Case has been completely dismissed. This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III, and more…

And moved on to:

….For them to do this immediately after our Supreme Court Victory on Immunity and more, is shocking. I’ve also been informed by my attorneys, that you’re not even allowed to bring cases literally right before an Election – A direct assault on Democracy! This is an unprecedented abuse of the Criminal Justice System. The case has to do with “Conspiracy to Obstruct the 2020 Presidential Election,” when they are the ones that did the obstructing of the Election, not me. They cheated on the Election, and they go after me for “cheating on the Election.” Interestingly, this comes at the exact same time as Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook has admitted to concealing massive amounts of information, such as Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell, which is a direct acknowledgment that the 2020 Presidential Election was MANIPULATED and RIGGED by the DOJ. What they are doing now is the single greatest sabotage of our Democracy in History….

Which was followed by:

….This travesty is now on Comrade Kamala Harris, who is actively pushing it, rather than immediately calling for its dismissal, as should be done. This is for Third World Countries and Banana Republics, not for the U.S.A.! As Jack Smith knows, the whole case should be thrown out and dismissed on Presidential Immunity grounds, as already ruled unequivocally by the U.S. Supreme Court. Smith rewrote the exact same case in an effort to circumvent the Supreme Court Decision. The people of our Country will see what is happening with all of these corrupt lawsuits against me, and will REJECT them by giving me an overwhelming Victory on November 5th for President of the United States….

And then finally:

….No Presidential Candidate, or Candidate for any Office, has ever had to put up with all of this Lawfare and Weaponization directly out of the Office of a Political Opponent. They’ve Weaponized local D.A.s and Attorney Generals, and anybody else that will listen, to Interfere with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election – Never been done before. This is now Kamala’s Weaponized System against her Political Opponent. All of these Scams will fail, just as Deranged Jack’s Hoax in Florida has been fully dismissed, and we will win the Most Important Election in the History of our Country on November 5th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

And after that for the past almost 24 hours he’s been retweeting bonkers memes and posts from his idiot followers, because that’s the pacifier baby needs right now.

Shoot it in our veins.

As Chris Geidner explains at Law Dork, Smith comes back mostly with an indictment that’s free of any kinds of “official” acts that the Supreme Court just felt were off-limits when prosecuting white Republican presidents who try to set fire to the United States government. Basically that means the Department of Justice part is gone, all the stuff where Trump was trying to order the Justice Department to help him overturn the election, by pushing state government officials to do their dirty work. You won’t find that here.

This also means mentions of co-conspirators who happened to be Justice Department officials are gone. (That’d be co-conspirator 4, coup-plotting ass carbuncle and former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark. Deal with him some other time, we reckon Smith reckons. He’s been indicted in states, though.) All the other private lawyers (cough Giuliani et al.) and co-conspirators and “find me 11,780 votes!" in Georgia are still there.

THIS GUY. FUCK HIM.

Smith also had to be extra careful to remove from his evidence anything remotely related to things Trump heard from government officials or White House officials or anybody like that. (Because the first rule of Criming While President is we must not mention “WHILE PRESIDENT!”)

Smith instead talked about Trump’s campaign and what he heard from campaign folks, since he was a candidate for president at the time, and remember that an incumbent president’s campaign is still separate from his presidency.

But you’ll find the same exact four charges — Conspiracy to Defraud the United States; Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Conspiracy Against Rights (that is, the right to vote and to have your vote counted).

He just took the parameters Trump’s taint motorboaters on the Supreme Court laid out and said cool, let me show you how I can still make this exact same case without stepping on a crack and thereby breaking poor mother’s back.

He even took it to a whole new grand jury, to make sure he could still prove it to a whole new group of fresh eyes.

Another change Geidner notes is actually Smith’s addition of and enhancement of parts about Trump trying to force Mike Pence to have the courage to overturn the election for him on January 6. Wait, wasn’t Mike Pence the vice president? Doesn’t that make that presidential duties? Yes, but Smith says, for our purposes of burying Donald Trump under Gitmo, Pence was also a candidate like Trump, plus the president of the Senate on January 6.

Geidner’s legalese is helpful here:

[Chief Justice John] Roberts specifically referenced this portion of the original indictment in July’s immunity decision, noting, “Despite the Vice President’s expansive role of advising and assisting the President within the Executive Branch, the Vice President’s Article I responsibility of ‘presiding over the Senate” is “not an ‘executive branch’ function.’” Roberts, nonetheless, also noted how “the President may frequently rely on the Vice President in his capacity as President of the Senate to advance the President’s agenda in Congress.” As such, this would be an area where, as Roberts put it for the court, it would be “the Government’s burden to rebut the presumption of immunity.” I highlight the continued inclusion of this section and particular addition made to it because it showed that, unlike the removal of sections of the indictment where the court left Smith no real other choice, Smith was — and will be — willing to defend this part of the indictment even though it meant Smith would need to rebut a presumption of immunity for Trump to keep it.

In other words, here is Jack Smith again, taking the Supreme Court up on its helpful suggestions and running with them, even if it means more work for them.

Also, Smith seems to be saying, this train is back on the tracks, assholes. Toot toot!

If you didn’t read the original indictment, go ahead and read this one. It’s not that long, and it’s a pretty fun read.

By the way, those who are now screaming about “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” in relation to this new superseding indictment should be reminded that the traditional Department of Justice window for acting before a presidential election is 60 days. Well, guess what? Today is sexxxxxxxx-ayyyyyyyy 69, motherfuckers!

Of course, they’ll all keep screaming about it, because they’re liars, traitors and seditionists.

Hey, here’s one:

Hahahaha, little seditionist tit. “The Supreme Court was clear,” as if Trump’s Supreme Court is viewed as legitimate by even one decent American, go fuck yourself.

But again, Jack Smith thanks them for the roadmap.

Not touching Trump’s presidential immunity, can’t get mad! Not touching Trump’s presidential immunity, can’t get mad!

[indictment / LawDork]

