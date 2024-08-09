Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

No, nobody knows what the fuck he’s talking about with “Kamabla.” Here are their best theories. (New York mag)

Trump’s birther redux. (Adam Serwer at The Atlantic)

He’s freaking out though about Kamabla’s YOOOGE FUCKIN RALLIES though, so that’s nice :) (MSN) (And Wonkette was there! :D )

How the hell do I get on the Harris Walz press release list? Because these are just bangers. “Donald Trump’s Very Good, Very Normal Press Conference.” (Inside NJ)

Joy: RETRIEVED.

Yes, they are absolutely going to refuse to certify the election results; just like with Project 2025, we need to start screaming about it! (The Bulwark)

I know y’all are mad at Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff and all the other House Democrats and others who RIGGED AND STOL(L)E the nomination from Joe Biden. I get it! But I sure do think Nancy Pelosi was right, and love Old Joe as we all do, it was the right decision to force him to make. Here she talks to David Remnick about all her sins and crimes and all of it, I haven’t read it yet, I had jury duty today and I’m SO BEHIND! (New Yorker)

It’s a strange brain!

That was fast: Elno SLAPP-suited an ad-safety group out of existence. (Gift link New York Times / previously as in just yesterday, on Wonkette)

Dean Baker is very sad for the New York Times and NPR who are very sad that McDonald’s et al. are having to very sadly roll back their prices from their 30 percent rises in profits, how is that even fair. (CEPR)

The Bangladeshi police went on strike because their feelings were hurt by the students who said “stop killing us” when they used deadly force to shut down the protests that evicted the prime minister. So now the students are directing the traffic, probably haven’t even deadly-forced anyone. (Tribune / BBC)

One million dollars worth of cocaine washes up on beach thanks to Hurricane Debby. Fucking Debby! (Men’s Journal)

You deserve to watch this “serial prison escaper” and petty (now late) crook and his magnificent arrest. (Guardian)

Is Tahoe Tessie real? You know I vote yes! (Atlas Obscura)

