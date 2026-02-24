Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Wisconsineer's avatar
The Wisconsineer
1h

Just who paid for the plushies - and why? And Trump wouldn't want them there because Not His Type.

Reply
Share
Susan Lionheart's avatar
Susan Lionheart
2h

Yes

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture