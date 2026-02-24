Kash Thinks He Got Some Friends. Your Wonkette News One-A-Day, Feb. 23, 2026
People like Kash Patel don't have true friends. :(
WHAT A DAY. As usual.
Let me upgrade, upgrade you.
Here’s your tabs:
And here’s your recap of how the Woke Olympics ended, with only a little of the embarrassment of Kash Patel getting drunk with his fake friends the gold medalist Olympic hockeypuckers.
Yikes, cartel violence in Mexico. Be safe, Mexico!
Here is all your embarrassing Kash stuff. Which you paid for!
Kash Patel Parties With US Olympic Hockey Team Like World's Most Try-Hard Fraternity Pledge
And then we finish with all the screaming temper tantrums from Team Trump after the Supreme Court’s tariffs ruling. There were Sunday shows:
And then there was the rest:
And that’s Monday! Tuesday will bring Tuesday news!
Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if you’d like to make a one-time (or recurring) donation, here’s your button:
Just who paid for the plushies - and why? And Trump wouldn't want them there because Not His Type.
Yes