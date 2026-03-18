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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
4h

$55 BILLION for a gaming company?!

What the what?

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

Repost: Noted Saudi fleshlight, Jared Ku$hner, explained by Ms. Maddow -

https://bsky.app/profile/democratcats.bsky.social/post/3mhdtobbe5k2j

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