UGH, Jack Smith has officially filed to dismiss the four felony charges against That Man for trying to overthrow the 2020 election, because he will be president, and Judge Tanya Chutkan has granted the motion. Smith and his team plan to resign before Fashy Grandpa is sworn in, which is probably smart. Buying wigs, fleeing the country, and changing their names wouldn’t be bad ideas either, seeing as how John Roberts’s Supreme Court said Emperor Unitary Executive God can officially send Seal Team Six to kill whomever gets on his holy nerves.

The filing:

After careful consideration, the Department has determined that [Office of Legal Counsel’s] prior opinions concerning the Constitution’s prohibition on federal indictment and prosecution of a sitting President apply to this situation and that as a result this prosecution must be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated. [...] The Government moves for dismissal without prejudice of the superseding indictment under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 48(a).

Nothing in the Constitution prohibits that. It could have just been put on hold, even, but whatever, man. Is the world’s most sensitive snowflake grateful? Hell naw, he has already put out the word to purge his enemies, “the bad guys, the people who went after me.” He Twoofed on Friday:

“Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

Prosecuted for what, blasphemy? At least he’s saying “prosecuted” instead of “lined up and shot”?

ICYMI, his New York 34 FELONY PORN PEENER FRAUDS sentencing is on indefinite hold, and the Florida classified-docs-in-the-shitter case has already been iced too. Fucking sad. Wonder what will happen to the two co-conspirators, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, guess he will pardon them? That one fucking kills us. Those were OUR documents, just there for the picking down the hall from the omelette bar for anybody to read by the pool, tra la la! Gone, all of it. The obeying in advance got underway almost four years ago and we are in West Russia now.

It is truly stunning, the breadth and depth of consequence-weaseling that this rapey gameshow host and con artist has been able to attain. At one point he was facing 91 counts! Most galling, 49 percent of people in this country like this guy. Ooo, he manly man man, white rich man, he makeum deals by pool, fly big airplane, creep on teenage girls, ride in garbage truck! Me no like pantsuit lady who laugh and make me pay for eggs!

A hearty “fuck you too” to Merrick Garland for sitting on his hands for so fucking long. Why, WHY, why did it take two years to appoint a Special Counsel and three years for charges to be brought in the first place? Why did it take THREE YEARS to prepare a case about something we all watched happen on live television? Almost four years has been plenty enough time for 944 other defendants to already have gotten charged and sentenced for January 6. Suckers!

Six phlegmy fuck yous to the monarchists of the Roberts Court, who decided that equal protection under the law, aka the entire foundation of our democracy, was theirs to toss away. Throw all the coups you want, Big Daddy, Brett needs a Winnebago too so he can cruise with Ernie, Tim, Squee, and Donkey Dong Doug over Spring Break! Why do these people hate America so much?

A sigh-you-did-your-best to Judge Tanya Chutkan, who tried so very hard to move the case along in spite of multiple levels of fuckery and delay she’d been handed.

So many people on so many levels in the system have utterly failed us, here. It fucking sucks, and is sad.

That is all.

[US v. Trump motion to dismiss/ Washington Post archive link/ NY Times gift link]

Share

Donate one time

Follow me on Bluesky!