Yesterday, as you surely know by now, Joe Biden made the bold decision to put the country before himself and pull out of the 2024 presidential election.

Naturally, Wonkette is all the way behind Joe Manchin to take over and lead us on to victory! He has that bipartisan appeal, in that people from literally all sides of the spectrum are largely skeeved out by him and his biggest fan is your dad’s golf friend who probably isn’t going to vote anyway.

Well, either him or Mitt Romney.

I KID. If it’s not clear already, we are endorsing Harris — including me, the rogue leftist on staff — like pretty much everyone with any sense is. Because, again, we all want to beat Trump, and I feel like this gives us the best chance to do that. I trust Mehdi Hassan, who actually endorsed her last week, noting that she’s better on Gaza than some others are. I also believe that there are a lot of donors out there who are more conservative than Biden or Harris and really do want to saddle us with someone like Manchin … or worse.

But you know who doesn’t want to do that? Beyoncé.

Also Spike Lee!

Elizabeth Warren — who is frequently prematurely correct — was a few days ahead of the curve and (like Hasan) endorsed Harris before Biden dropped out or she was even running.

“Look, if you’re running against a convicted felon, then a prosecutor like Kamala is really a good person to make that case,” Warren said Saturday on MSNBC.

“I endorse Kamala Harris for President. She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion,” Warren wrote on social media after Biden’s announcement. “As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.”

Members of The Squad were some of the first to congratulate and endorse Harris as well.

“When we say trust Black women, we mean it. Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party and it is past time for us to lead our country forward. Kamala Harris is more than ready to lead at this moment,” wrote Cori Bush, the first Squad member to endorse Harris, adding, “As we look forward to November, it is clear to me that Vice President Kamala Harris has the vision to carry this legacy forward, defeat Donald Trump, and I unequivocally endorse her for President of the United States.”

“Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November,”AOC wrote on social media. “Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy. Let’s get to work.”

“Kamala Harris is a moral and empathetic leader,” wrote Ayanna Pressley. “She is poised, she is prepared, and she is qualified. I vigorously endorse her to be our 47th President of the United States.”

Having already said that she was thrilled to support Harris, Ilhan Omar replied to a snarky faux endorsement of her from Ted Cruz by saying, “Hey Ted! You know I’m not even eligible to run for president. Maybe it’s time to brush up on the Constitution. While you’re supporting Donald Trump, a candidate who traffics in hate and called your wife ugly—I’m supporting a capable and qualified candidate to lead our country. You should sit this one out.”

My personal favorite endorsement, however, comes from right-wing lunatic James Lindsay, who claimed she was a Satanic Communist Witch — because what’s more fun than that?

“Let's talk about saying ‘to see what can be, unburdened by what has been,’ he wrote on social media. “This phrase, which she repeats all the time, is not mysterious. It's esoteric. That is, it's occult. It's a Marxist and Luciferian incantation, and that's easily seen.”

While I’d love to know how Lindsay determined this, I — for one — love a Satanic Communist witch.

Of course, Harris has the support of many normie Democrats as well — the Clintons, Pete Buttigieg … 199 elected Democrats so far, which is a lot, given that it was announced on a Sunday afternoon. Certainly we can expect more to come. Some other people must also be pretty jazzed about this as well, given that Harris has already raised $50 million.

So we can’t mess around. I am making a concerted effort to not be Debbie Downer (as is my instinct) and my hope here is that everyone will suppress their less appealing instincts so that we can band together and keep Donald Trump the hell out of the White House.