Let’s Do The Friday News Mash!
It’s a graveyard smash!
Yeah, you got an extra post emailed to you today, but wasn’t it good? I am middle-aged and my memory’s not what it should be.
It’s the end of October, but I’m keeping the Halloween decorations up through Thanksgiving.
Friday kicked off with some Tabs!
Matt Gaetz is a monster.
Sean Hannity is one weird dude.
Jared Golden shows us how to lead. Susan Collins shows us how to Susan Collins.
LOL! Weirdos.
It’s Friday, so it’s time for Robyn’s reproductive rights roundup.
Glenn Youngkin Pretty Sure His 15-Week Abortion Ban Will Dazzle All The Swing Voters
Gary has a scary story for you!
This is our sad face.
Report: NRA Bleeding Funds, Members Like ... Like ... Gosh, What's Something That's Rapidly Bleeding Out?
Let’s laugh some more at Ron DeSantis.
This Federalist guy is not someone you’d want to share an order of calamari with.
Finally, it’s cocktail time!
Get out of here and tip your bartenders on the way out.
