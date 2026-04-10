Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rebecca Schoenkopf's avatar
Rebecca Schoenkopf
3h

well I forgot I had robyn scheduled for this morning when I posted Evan this morning. My bad! Comment on both anyway!

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tek's avatar
tek
3h

𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑦’𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑝𝑖𝑑 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒, 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑖𝑡, 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑓𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑖𝑡, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑒𝑙𝑠𝑒 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤𝑠 𝑖𝑡, 𝑡𝑜𝑜!

here's the thing about Trump calling people stupid...

it has often been said that

"𝑊ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑦𝑜𝑢'𝑟𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑑, 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑑𝑜 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑑. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝑖𝑠 𝑓𝑒𝑙𝑡 𝑏𝑦 𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑠. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑎𝑚𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 ℎ𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑦𝑜𝑢'𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑝𝑖𝑑"

.

It just might be that the man in the mirror is the stupid one.

Not that the rest of these people aren't stupid, of course.

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