Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

By the way—every comment I ever posted on Wonkette is off-record. Comments aren't allowed so it’s weird saying that but just letting you know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

Republicans are too emotional to hold public office.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
563 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture