Guess what’s happening tonight, bet you can’t.

Barf-ack O’Barfa AKA Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, is campaigning for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Pittsburgh.

Yes, after Donald Trump clearly explained that Kamala Harris needs to concede the election today, due to illegal treason editing of “60 Minutes” interviews by CBS News.

Guess nobody told Barack HUSSEIN Obama about that. He’s gonna feel real silly when he gets up there and makes hilarious dick jokes about Trump, only to find out that Kamala Harris has dropped out of the race to atone for the crimes of “60 Minutes.”

He’s also gonna feel silly when he keeps traveling to swing states for the rest of the month like “Hey vote for my friend Kamala Harris,” and nobody shows up because they’re all busy making America great again at the Trump Hitler rally.

Especially if Donald Trump re-deploys the “OBAMA NETFLIX?” attack that vanquished him in the first place.

So there’s a whole passel of shit going on tonight!

Second Gentleman and future First Gentleman Dougie Emhoff will be in Georgia.

OBAMA NETFLIX? is in Pittsburgh.

Harris and Walz are in Phoenix.

Also Harris is somehow fitting in a Univision town hall in Vegas. (It was pre-recorded is how.)

And it’s all right here in this livestream, which starts around 7:00 p.m. ET, hence why it’s called “Rally Across America.”

There’s the English version here, and below that, the Spanish version.

The Univision town hall should be in those streams above, but just in case it isn’t:

Trump is doing a Univision town hall next week too. It was supposed to be this week, but, you know, Milton. Trump only really wanted to do a town hall for Latino voters if it was in Miami and they were Cubans. Sur-fucking-prise on that one. He’s far too much of a coward to speak to any other group of Latino voters.

Anyway, watch your things when they’re on, OPEN THREAD when they’re not.

