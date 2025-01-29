So listen!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is having his first confirmation hearing to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. He has to go before more than one committee, and today is the Senate Finance Committee. Is it going to be bugfuck? Oh yeah.

When Democratic Senator Patty Murray met with Kennedy, she said:

“I came out of my meeting with RFK Jr. stunned,” she told The Washington Post this week. “I have never left a meeting with a Cabinet nominee as disconcerted and troubled by their words in my entire career.”

Cool!

Caroline Kennedy has sent a letter to senators about her cousin, calling him a “predator.” Specifically, she said, “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.” And that is just the beginning.

She says his antivax bullshit is “dangerous and willfully misinformed,” but says really, it’s who he is as a person that makes him uniquely and horrifyingly unqualified to be “in charge of the health of the American people.”

She talks about how it was he who got many of his family members addicted to drugs. Surprise, that includes some allegations of sick and weird animal cruelty:

“I watched his younger brothers and cousins follow him down the path of drug addiction. His basement, his garage, and his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence.”

She says Kennedy is “addicted to money and power,” and talks about exactly how he preys on parents of sick kids while totally vaccinating his own:

“Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children — vaccinating his own children while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs. Even before he fills this job, his constant denigration of our health care system and the conspiratorial half-truths he has told about vaccines, including in connection with Samoa's deadly 2019 measles outbreak, have cost lives.”

And so much more. How Kennedy is profiting off his antivax bullshit. How sickened she was to see how he tried to run for president based on his family name, when his father and uncle would be grievously ashamed of everything about him. How embarrassing it is that he immediately started sucking Donald Trump off begging for a job. (Our words, not Caroline Kennedy’s.)

Also, by the way, if you haven’t read it yet, that Samoa thing was so much more fucked up than we even knew.

As the Washington Post explains, lots of people are creeped out by this creepy motherfucker, including conservative types. Mike Pence hates him because he loves abortion so much. Mitch McConnell, a polio survivor, is like HMMMM I DUNNO.

Meanwhile, the editorial boards of all Rupert Murdoch’s rags agree that Kennedy is a freak who belongs nowhere near HHS. Here’s the Wall Street Journal and here’s the New York Post. Excerpt from Post: “No Republican can vote for this guy. No senator should.” They say he needs a straitjacket.

Meanwhile there are rumblings that a couple Democrats might even vote for this guy, including maybe possibly Sheldon Whitehouse, because they were law school buddies, to which we respond DEMOCRATS, WE SWEAR TO FUCKING GOD, WE ARE GETTING TIRED OF SAYING IT, BUT WE WILL MAKE SURE EVERY ONE OF YOUR FUCKING ASSES GETS PRIMARIED, AND THIS IS WONKETTE, NOT THE GODDAMNED DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA, WHICH SHOULD GIVE YOU SOME PERSPECTIVE ON HOW WIDESPREAD THIS SENTIMENT IS AMONG LITERALLY ALL DEMOCRATIC VOTERS.

Sick of your shit.

And now we liveblog!

10:00: OK, we’re about to get going. This is going to be some creepy shit. The crowd is full of cultists cheering, of course, for the guy who looks like a child tried to sculpt a man and it went poorly.

10:03: Replaced video, other one was fucking up.

10:05: Why does his face look like that, always crooked on the left side? Is the dead worm in his brain curled up on that side? Is it heavy? Is it a heavy dead worm?

Anyway, Mike Crapo made an opening statement, it was blah blah. Now Ron Wyden making his opening statement. Old white Democrat man. Opens by saying RFK has embraced quacks and conspiracy theories, especially on vaccines, and has made lots of money off it. (cf. Caroline Kennedy’s letter above)

10:09: What is that sound, is it the worm in Robert F. Kennedy’s brain breathing? Is it not dead? Does he just heavy breathe like Jabba the Hutt? Does he have the leaky brain? (He believes WiFi gives people a condition he made up called “leaky brain.”) Is this what leaky brain sounds like? Has he been near internet connectivity lately?

10:17: Kennedy opening statement. Introduces whichever family members who don’t think he’s a disgusting predator.

10:18: Hahahaha, GROSS, why is Megyn Kelly there over his burping right shoulder?

Vile sickos and freaks everywhere.

10:23: Kennedy lies and says he’s not anti-vax. Some people, probably from Code Pink, ineffectively starts yelling and saying he’s lying. Nothing about the result of the hearing will change as a result. He just lied again, and again. Keeps saying he’s not anti-vax.

10:25: Kennedy says he gets on his knees every morning and prays for God to help him make America’s children healthy or something. Guess he doesn’t do that prayer for Samoan kids with measles.

10:28: Hey y’all remember when Michelle Obama tried to get America’s children to eat one green bean per week and the Republicans branded her as an angry Black woman communist devil?

Kennedy says people should be able to get Big Macs and Twinkies, but they should know they are unhealthy.

Mission accomplished!

Anyway, Wyden, now bringing receipts on how freakishly anti-vax Kennedy is, times he’s said “No vaccine is safe and effective.” Kennedy is trying to explain how all the times he’s said that in the past don’t count and are lies.

Wyden: “You have a history of trying to take vaccines away from people.”

(He tried to take the COVID vaccine away.)

Another yeller from one of America’s least effective protest organizations starts yelling.

10:33: Kennedy is mad because apparently we all have it wrong about the evil he committed in Samoa. (Link above.)

10:34: WYDEN: Is measles deadly, yes or no?

KENNEDY: I will now explain how I exploited a tragic situation in Samoa for my own sicko conspiracy theory reasons. You’re all wrong! It’s all lies!

We note that it’s easy to get RFK to act allllllll craaaaaaazay. We are like six seconds into this hearing.

10:37: KENNEDY: I love vaccines! I love the measles vaccine! I love the polio vaccine! I love vaccines so much if vaccines were a dead whale I would put them on the roof of my car!

WYDEN: People should probably read your shitty measles book.

Now it’s Chuck Grassley’s turn to tell us if he knows where he is.

10:40: This is just a five-minute Grassley monologue about his Corn Concerns. No questions.

10:42: Kennedy affirms that he agrees with the five minutes of Corn Concerns.

We skip Maria Cantwell because she’s not there yet, or we skip to Republican John Cornyn.

10:44: Why do Republicans think 320,000 migrant children are missing and being sex trafficked in the United States, and is that true? You will be shocked to learn that um not really.

Anyway, Kennedy is going to find them.

10:47: It’s funny that John Cornyn is talking about how awesome PEPFAR is, considering how Donald Trump’s little “delete the US government” stunt canceled distribution of HIV medications worldwide, and they only fixed it because of the screaming outrage from literally fucking everyone. (Reminder: screaming outrage works.)

10:50: Michael Bennet, Democrat, is talking about we don’t know what. Says Kennedy has spent his life “peddling half-truths, peddling in false statements,” but Jesus it’s boring, can we get some new fucking Democrats?

Can somebody give them a class on how to humiliate one of these motherfuckers in the first hour before everybody turns off the TV?

10:51: BENNET: Did you say COVID was a bioweapon that targets Black and white people but spares Ashkenazi Jews?

KENNEDY: I was just reading science!

BENNET: Did you say Lyme Disease is a bioweapon?

KENNEDY: Probably!

BENNET: Did you say pesticides make children transgender?

KENNEDY: No!

BENNET: We’ll enter it in the record! Did you say African AIDS is different from other kinds of AIDS?

KENNEDY: Ummmmm (He has extremely weird views on HIV/AIDS.)

BENNET: We’ll enter it in the record! Do you love abortion?

KENNEDY: Every abortion is a tragedy!

BENNET: Fuck off.

OK, that was MUCH better than what we were just bitching about in your last update. Bennet is yelling at this freak. And that quick pivot to how much he loves abortion was fun for fucking with Republicans.

11:00: Bill Cassidy tries to make it like this is a normal hearing about “Medicaid” and “Medicare.” Kennedy lies and says people don’t like the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid, but that they love private insurance. (Hahahahahahahahahahaha, is that what they love?)

11:01: Mark Warner makes a joke about how if Trump was going to replace the ACA with something, we might have seen it by now. Kennedy tries to answer, Warner tells him to fuck off.

WARNER: Was your campaign grifting off of Trump’s government freeze?

KENNEDY: Burp burp campaign no exist!

WARNER: Sombody’s grifting for you LOL.

KENNEDY: Heavy breaths.

11:04: WARNER: You said you want to get rid of 2,200 people from HHS. Which parts of it do you want to cut?

KENNEDY: The same ones Joe Biden did or something!

Mark Warner definitely actually boring, not landing punches, also keeps collaborating with the Nazis by voting for Trump appointees.

11:09: Republican James Lankford, probably will ask boring questions or just filibuster to make it seem like Kennedy is normal. Oh, they are talking about abortion. Kennedy says again that “every abortion is a tragedy,” and that we can’t have a moral nation if we have all these abortions every year. Babbles the conspiracy theories Trump believes about “late-term abortions.”

Basically Kennedy has decided he’s an anti-abortion activist because that’s the direction his burp-grifting has taken him these days.

11:13: Lankford now bitching about the Biden administration changing rules on “the chemical abortion drug” — AKA, the extremely safe drug Mifepristone. The point is that Mifespristone is safe. Lankford is insinuating conspiracy theories that say otherwise. Kennedy is totally willing to go along with this bullshit.

Here comes Sheldon Whitehouse. Let’s see what he does, since they were law school buddies.

11:16: WHITEHOUSE: “You frighten people.” Says if he wants to have people’s trust he’s going to have to disavow literally everything he’s ever said about vaccines.

11:19: Whitehouse is listing all kinds of senseless and stupid CMS bureaucracy problems, which is all cool but is that a good use of these five minutes? Kennedy looks bored. Whitehouse did not ask one question.

We repeat our call for new Democrats who aren’t old white men.

11:22: Steve Daines, one of the lowkey dumbest members of the Senate. Let’s see what he babbles about.

