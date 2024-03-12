Special Counsel Robert Hur is the melodramatic so-and-so who was tasked with investigating Joe Biden’s classified documents, and what he uncovered was damning evidence that Joe Biden is old. Hur is a Republican partisan hack, and reading his ridiculous 388-page report, you can tell how badly he wanted to find evidence he could use against Biden. Of course, he couldn’t charge him anyway, because of longstanding Justice Department policy, but that’s not so important when you can just confirm Republican campaign messaging against Biden in a campaign year, and really, wasn’t that Hur’s real job?

THIS ONE!

Today, Hur testifies for Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee, for obvious Jim Jordan reasons. He will likely attempt to show us he’s a serious person. We will treat him like absolute shit in this liveblog.

By the way, if you review the actual transcript of Biden’s interviews with Hur, it turns out the Republicans’ golden boy might have left out some important context. But we have all day to talk about that!

10:02: While we wait, you should know that Hur is testifying as a private citizen, because he quit the Justice Department this week. That helps him because it means he’s not bound by any sorts of ethical rules. That’s better for Republicans.

