Wonkette

Wonkette

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DSLinDC 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
DSLinDC 🏳️‍🌈
2h

When it comes to the crazy ads, I think I’m still partial to Christine O'Donnell telling us that she’s not a witch.

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
1h

https://bsky.app/profile/katejackson.bsky.social/post/3mxzzfoqodc2y

Happy weekend

https://www.openmarketsinstitute.org/publications/report-brace-for-impact-protecting-people-and-the-economy-when-the-ai-bubble-burst

𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘣𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴, 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘣𝘣𝘭𝘦. 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘣𝘵, 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘺𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘯.

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