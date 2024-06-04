Bless her heart, but we think everything might be getting to poor Marjorie Taylor Greene. After yesterday’s circus act where she babbled pointlessly about MISTER Fauci and blamed him for all the evil things we guess he must be doing in her fever dreams, she spoke to a reporter outside the hearing room.

This is not a portrait of a hinged woman. And we’re talking Marjorie Taylor freaking Greene, whom we’re all well enough familiar with at this point to know where her baseline is for “hinged.” This person is a walking wellness check.

And yet this is so far beyond.

You must watch the video. We must emphasize that she tweeted this out herself, and not because an evil wizard threatened to take a day off from wizarding to go tell complete strangers that she has a prehensile tail if she didn’t tweet it.

First of all, she is mad that Jamie Raskin said MAGA Republicans worship Trump:

“We have Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshiping Trump. Worshiping a convicted felon. Well, yeah, so is George Floyd! And everybody, you all, the media worships George Floyd!

Translation: I know you are but WHAT ABOUT BLACK PERSON? Did you ever think about BLACK PERSON?

“Democrats worship George Floyd. There were riots burning down the fucking country

Hahahahahaha she so mad.

over George Floyd and Raskin’s in there saying we worship [Trump]?

They do. They chant his name and cry when he tweets favorably upon them. Some of ‘em probably even pee a little when he walks in the room.

“Excuse me, let me correct you, and this is really important. I don’t worship — I worship God! God! And Jesus is my savior.

Reached for comment, Jesus said he’s never liked her.

“I don’t worship President Trump, and I’m really sick and tired of the bullshit antics I have to deal with constantly from the Democrats.

Hahahahaha, she is yellllling.

Maybe she’d feel better if she said a prayer, to Trump.

“So that’s what we just went through in there. And then they’re sitting there — they can attack my character all day long. And what’s-his-face in there is calling me insane but we can’t say they’re attacking MY character?

We know how she hates it when she attacks people’s character and then somebody gives her a taste of her own medicine.

“Oh no it’s nonstop BS and antics, you want to know why? The Democrats don’t have anything!

Know who else doesn’t have anything?

“The Democrats are responsible for the lockdowns, forced vaccinations, kids being forced to stay home, people committing suicide, and all of the horrors that this country lived through during COVID.

Cry it out.

“Fauci belongs in prison. He should be tried for mass murder and crimes against humanity. That’s how I feel after that hearing. That’s how the American people feel.”

Not the American people. Lunatics whose families don’t come home for Thanksgiving. But not the American people.

And again, we say bless her heart.

We’d send a “Sorry About [gestures in MTG’s general direction] Whatever This Is” card, but shit, our Canva’s on the fritz.

