Wonkette

Wonkette

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aktlib101's avatar
aktlib101
2h

Wow, what is the name for THIS assholery?

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026/5/22/800043010/community/missing-in-action-women-service-members-delisted-from-arlington-national-cemetery-website/

When visiting Arlington National Cemetery Memorial this weekend you can easily locate male servicemembers graves and history on it’s website but not cisgender female, transgender, or minority veterans.

You won’t find Purple Heart recipient Nicole Leanne Gee, U.S. Marine Corps (1998-2021) on it’s website despite being interred there and credited along with her team with saving 124,000 lives. "She was delisted.

in recent weeks, the cemetery’s public website has scrubbed dozens of pages on gravesites and educational materials that include histories of prominent Black, Hispanic and female service members buried in the cemetery, along with educational material on dozens of Medal of Honor recipients and maps of prominent gravesites of Marine Corps veterans and other services.

"Cemetery officials confirmed to Task & Purpose that the pages were “unpublished” to meet recent orders by President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth targeting race and gender-related language and policies in the military.

Gone from public view are links to lists of dozens of “Notable Graves” at Arlington of women and Black and Hispanic service members who are buried in the cemetery.

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
2h

Do you know why Markwayne Mullin’s name is Markwayne Mullin?

I assumed it’s because they took one look at him and decided “yeah, probably going to be a serial killer” and decided to lean into that with the name.

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