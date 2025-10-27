Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Grabbed these glorious pics while zipping around Forest Hill Park on Xena Warrior Scooter. I was out there like two hours just inhaling the color and sounds. Better than Xanax.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-170837747?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3hEdited

FOX News apparently claimed Obama spent $400 million bucks on converting a tennis court to a basketball court.

Except the court cost $2,000. Outside. And the the $376 million that was spent during the Obama Administration was a four-year project to upgrade the electrical, fire suppression and ventilation systems in the White House. Oh, and it was ALL APPROVED BY CONGRESS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
1000 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture